The Capital witnesses highest percentage of population in the age group of 16-34 for back and spine treatments

Key Highlights of the report:

• The 16-34 age group make up 20% of people treated for back and neck conditions in India

• New Delhi accounts for the highest percentage of population in the age group of 16-34 opting for back pain treatment at 25%

• 49% peoplein New Delhi neglect their pain for more than 7 weeks which results to delayed treatment

New Delhi, October 13,2017: QI Spine Clinic, specialized in spinal diagnosis with a multi-disciplinary approach presents The World Spine Day 2017 Insights Report. This report was published by analyzing a sample of 20,000 patients from the internal registry of QI Spine Clinic across four metropolitan cities. The report states the most affected age-groups and common problems faced by people in these four cities – New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune.

The report indicates that 20% of the young population in the bracket of 16-34 age group are treated for back and spine conditions today. While Delhi’s population treated for back pain problems in this age group is the highest at 25% followed by Bengaluru at 23%. However, the age-group that is most affected by back and spine problems is 35-54. With 46% of Bengaluru’s population in this age-group reporting of spinal issues makes it the highest amongst the four cities. Bengaluru is followed by Delhi at 43%, Mumbai at 41% and Pune at 38%.

In India, 45% of the people in these four cities neglect their pain for more than 7 weeks which leads to delayed treatment& increases the risk of surgery. Pune accounts for the highest number of negligence at 53% followed by New Delhi (49%), Bangalore (46%) and Mumbai (40%) respectively.

Speaking on the reportDr. Garima Anandani, P.T, Clinical Director, QI Spine Clinic says “The report clearly shows that back or neck pain patients neglect their pain or try other approaches that give temporary relief and the pain usually returns. In New Delhi, the rate of negligence at 49% is quite high. This indicates lack of awareness as many people opt for other treatment and alternatives for their pain.Early treatment with Spine Rehabilitation can reduce the pain and treat the root cause of the problem within a short span of time providing complete recovery.”

The latest clinical guidelines set out by European and American medical associations recommend Spine Rehabilitation as an effective treatment method for chronic back & neck problems.

However, only 23% of people have opted for spine rehabilitation first. 73% of people tried other traditional methods of treatment including painkillers, surgery & conventional physiotherapy before spine rehabilitation. Also, of the people who are advised surgery, 62% of people seek other alternative treatments.

Mr. AnujArenja, MD and CEO, QI Spine Clinics says “We are delighted to release the QI Spine Clinic’s World Spine Day 2017 Insights Report, highlighting the need of awareness on back and spine conditions and their treatment. Our multi-disciplinary clinical diagnostic approach stems from a thorough understanding of the mechanical, neurological and structural aspects of the spine. Our expert team of Spine Physiotherapists prescribes atreatment path best suited to the unique condition of a patient leading to more effective & faster treatment and aiding complete recovery.We have seen a success rate of over 90% at QI Spine Clinic and have handled some of the toughest of back and neck cases in India.”

The report shows that people tend to complain of lower back pain. 73% of the people are treated for lower back pain while 13.5% complain of upper and lower back pain making it the second most back problem suffered by the people to this day. Neck – upper back pain and neck-pain accounts for 6.2% and 4.3% respectively.

The treatment rate in women is 8% lower as compared to men but men delay their treatment more than women. The ratio between women and men is 46:54.

The report also finds Herniated Disc (Slipped Disc) as the most common condition with 41.2% of the total population suffering from back and neck conditions falling in this bucket. 35% of the population suffers from mild disc bugle or some form of degenerative disc disease.

Back or neck pain should not be neglected. Early treatment can solve the pain and the root cause of the problem within a short span of time providing complete recovery. Risk of surgeries can be avoided with early diagnosis and proper treatment helping a person live a better life without back pain and spine problems.