With a view to bolster small and medium cab operators throughout the world, TibSolutions has introduced its low budget Cab Booking Application Software recently. The App named PickTaxi enables them to take advantage of emerging technologies, with operations in India and the US. PickTaxi will help these cab operators to become cab aggregators with less investment by automating their business processes which results in increased returns and multifold revenues.

Product URL: https://tibsolutions.com/tibs-taxi

PickTaxi’s top-end features make all the App users like the Cab Aggregator, Cab Driver and the Customers happy and comfortable. Every aspect of the App’s Development and Design is intricately studied and done to make the App usage pleasing, user-friendly and effective. Be it the Dashboard features or App’s Driver and Customer Interfaces, everything is developed for better user experience for all.

All the more, the App’s distinctive features and options include Android APK for Driver and Customer, Cab Request, Cab Phone Booking, Social Login, Reviews and Comments, Promo Codes, Customer Locating on Map, Driver Profile, Cab and Driver Management, Cab Location Monitoring, PayPal Adaptive, and Real-time Destination Tracking and Travel Time Estimating.

The App PickTaxi’s online demo version is available here http://taxi.tipromoters.com/taxi_adminlogin and users can try it to understand the functionalities of the App better.

Playstore URL for Drivers: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tibs.taxidriver

Playstore URL for Customers: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tibs.taxi