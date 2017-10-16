Los Angeles, CA – Jett Garrison’s films have played in over 100 film festivals worldwide & have received global distribution and awards. Some of these accolades include a student Academy Award (OSCAR) nomination, an EMMY, the “Jury Prize” at the Bologna International Women’s Film Festival, the “Audience Award” at the Night Gallery Film Festival & a Members Choice award at PlanetOUT.com. Jett’s work has been broadcast on MTV’s LOGO network and PBS affiliate KLRU.

Jett was selected as one of Film Independent’s “Project:Involve” fellows. Through that fellowship, Jett’s work was featured in “Vanity Fair” and showcased in the “W Hotels” internationally. Jett’s work was also sponsored by “Banana Republic” and “NBC/Universal” studios.

Jett recently worked at Sony Pictures Television as the Creative Director of the On-Air Marketing team where Jett was also chosen to participate in SONY’s Inaugural Diverse Director’s Program and has shadowed several working Television directors.

Jett is currently the Creative Director at SixTwo Creative and a returning Judge for UK Web Fest since 2015.

Six Two Creative is a very reputable company in the USA and California. Companies such as Sony Pictures, NBC, ABC book Jett and choose Six Two Creative over others for their film making services.

Jett’s work can be viewed here: https://www.sixtwocreative.com/work

If you would like to work with Six Two you can contact Jett on garrison.jett@gmail.com

