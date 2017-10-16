Mumbai, – Specialty chemicals group LANXESS is showcasing its high-performance Lewabrane® reverse osmosis membranes, Lewatit® ion exchange resins and Bayoxide® iron oxide adsorbers for water treatment at IFAT India, 2017 trade show, India’s leading trade fair for water, sewage, refuse and recycling from September 26 to 28, 2017 in Mumbai, India. LANXESS’ business unit Liquid Purification Technologies (LPT), one of the leading manufacturers of reverse osmosis membranes, ion exchange resins, adsorbers and functional polymers, offers its premium products from the Lewabrane®, Lewatit® and Bayoxide® range, which play a key role in the fields of industrial water treatment, food and beverages, catalysis, chemicals processing and seawater desalination.LANXESS India participates in this trade show as part of the German Water Partnership (GWP) joint booth.

LANXESS is showcasing its latest products and innovations in reverse osmosis (RO) elements from the Lewabrane® alternating strand design (ASD) as well as ultra-low pressure membranes (ULP).

LANXESS will demonstrate how its products and services meet the responsibility of curbing pollution, fighting water scarcity and creating a safer and cleaner environment. Also, LANXESS’ product range of ion exchange resins and membranes can be designed in many industrial processes to produce no or minimal liquid discharge (ZLD/MLD). If water can be used several times for the same process steps, e.g. for multi-phase reactions or rinsing, fresh water consumption and the product-specific wastewater volume can be reduced.

On LANXESS’ participation at IFAT India 2017, Dr. Michael Pies, Head of Production & Technology, BU LPT, LANXESS said, “The quality of water provided to the people is a concern of sustainable development for the society. LANXESS has always paid close attention to the quality of water and has dedicated itself to ensuring water safety. Thus, we have showcased our latest, advanced and environment-friendly product portfolios and solutions for water treatment industry at IFAT India 2017.

Mr. Prakash Shanmugam, GM – BU LPT, LANXESS India commented, “We are excited to participate at this trade fair as it has provided an ideal platform and brought together solution providers, practitioners, decision-makers and industry professionals from all over the globe under one roof.”

LANXESS is present at booth C11 at the IFAT India 2017 from 26th to 28th September 2017.

Detailed information on the premium products in the Lewabrane®, Lewatit® and Bayoxide® range for water treatment can be found on the website www.lpt.lanxess.com.

AboutLANXESS

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 7.9 billion in 2015 and about 16,700 employees in 29 countries. The company is currently represented at 55 production sites worldwide. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals and plastics. Through ARLANXEO, the joint venture with Saudi Aramco, LANXESS is also a leading supplier of synthetic rubber. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World) and FTSE4Good.

Mumbai, September 26, 2017

About LANXESS India Private Limited

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 7.7 billion in 2016 and about 19,200 employees in 25 countries. The company is currently represented at 75 production sites worldwide. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. Through ARLANXEO, the joint venture with Saudi Aramco, LANXESS is also a leading supplier of synthetic rubber. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World) and FTSE4Good.

Forward-Looking Statements

This company release contains certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions, expectations and views of the company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of LANXESS AG to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein. LANXESS AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and accordingly, no representative of LANXESS AG or any of its affiliated companies or any of such person’s officers, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.

Information for editors:

All LANXESS news releases and their accompanying photos can be found at http://press.lanxess.com. Recent photos of the Board of Management and other LANXESS image material are available at http://photos.lanxess.com. TV footage can be found at http://globe360.net/broadcast.lanxess/.

You can find further information concerning LANXESS chemistry in our WebMagazine at http://webmagazine.lanxess.com.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin and YouTube:

Tweets by LANXESS

http://www.facebook.com/LANXESS

http://www.linkedin.com/company/lanxess

http://www.youtube.com/lanxess