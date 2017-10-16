The apparel medley Bhanuni by Jyoti which is known for craftsmanship of its garments, intricate and detailed work and the clean and cut tailoring weaved in crisp elegant silhouettes showcased it’s Spring Summer 18 collection on the day 4 of the ongoing Amazon India Fashion week here in the capital.

A clash of prints in flowy silhouettes was the focal point of Bhanuni’s collection that exuded a bohemian vibe. Victorian styles like A-line skirts, maxi dresses, shirts with puff sleeves and wide-legged trousers made an appearance as well.

After the Show Designer Jyoti Sharma in a press meet said, “Ikebana SS18 is a collection very close to my heart and even after almost a decade of watching the models walking the ramp to showcase a new collection to the fashion audiences from India and around the world for the first time is overwhelming and exciting at the same time.”

About Ikebana SS18 collection

Bhanuni is a canvas on apparel, it is for the young, peppy, modern and independent woman of the world who find their path and grow everyday on their own behest.

IKEBANA is an apparel medley by label BHANUNI BY JYOTI, inspired by ancient Japanese art of flower arrangement. The collection has emerged from love and need of the artist to create beautiful forms.

Imagine walking through a multicolored natural carpet adorned with flowers. Detonation of colors, alluring templates of florets and verges tone in to produce this exquisite medley. A composition of embroidered and digital tapestry to create alluring ensembles that are contemporary and trendy to bedeck the modern women. Feminine Dresses, delicate, flowy silhouettes, chic shift dresses in chanderi, chiffon satin, georgette etc. are well conceived to create a floral story.

The Bhanuni girl is strong, independent and sensuous. She can enjoy a day in the spa and can work hard in the sun to build massive towers and planes.

The Bhanuni by Jyoti SS18 collection is form and function. It defines fashion that stays with you. For the tough, straightforward, confident, empowered and aware woman.

It’s time to submerge into the alluring and elite ensembles from ‘BHANUNI’ and enhance the authentic beauty with the right dose of fashion.­