San Antonio, TX/2017: Get ready to dress up your pets for Halloween! Pet Supplies Plus will be organizing a Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest on October 28, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at their store on Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX. The event will provide a great opportunity to pet parents to decorate their little companions in Halloween costumes. Grand prizes will be announced for the winners in the following category:

Spooky

Funny

Original

It will be a family friendly event in which which pets as well as the pet parents will be able to enjoy thoroughly. You can also win a boo-tiful trick or treat bag by decorating a spooky cookie for your dog. There’s more, pet parents are also welcome to wear Halloween costumes! You can shop from a wide range of Halloween dog toys, costumes and apparel at the pet store.

About Pet Supplies Plus –

Pet Supplies Plus is one stop shop where pet parents can purchase everything they might need for their little companions, under one roof. It offers a wide range of products from pet food (both dry and wet), beddings, feeders, pet clothing to pet accessories. It also provides pet grooming products and services including bathing, brushing, nail clipping, polishing, dental ear care etc. to help you maintain your pet’s health.

The staff at the pet store offers exclusive guidance for choosing the right product based on the type, breed, size and nutritional requirements of your pet.

To know more about the Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest, feel free to call at (210) 920 – 9010 or visit 5809 Babcock Road, San Antonio, Texas, 78240. You can also log on to http://petstoresinsanantonio.com/ for further details.