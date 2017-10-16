Austin, TX/2017: A healthy and balanced diet is vital for your pet’s growth and well-being so it is essential to review it and ask for recommendations on regular basis. To ensure that you get all the necessary consultation regarding your pet’s diet, Pet Supplies Plus offers dietary consultations in Austin, TX.

It is a complete store that offers products and services for different kinds of pets. They offer all essential supplies for your pet apart from purveying pet grooming services to their clients. They also organize regular pet adoption events to raise funds for local organizations and provide shelter to animals in need. They hire pet care experts and professionals to ensure quality services.

Dietary Consultation Service For Your Pet –

Your canine friend may not be following a healthy dietary regime, possibly because it is sick or does not like the food. The expert team at the store offers dietary consultations to ensure that your pet stays healthy and fine. They also supply high quality food for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles and small pets that are high on nutritional value.

Their staff makes necessary recommendations and formulates diet based on your pet’s needs and preferences while simultaneously educating you about what food and supplements are ideal for your pet.

Other Services –

They offer a multitude of products like dry and wet pet food, bowls, feeders, beds, pet clothes along with pet grooming services such as nail clipping, polishing, brushing, bathing, dental care, ear care, flea treatments and much more. They also provide extensive knowledge to the pet owner regarding pet care.

