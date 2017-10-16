Fireside Ventures, the Lead Investor in Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd ‘s brand Mamaearth have lead the second round of funding in the company. Mamaearth has raised USD 1 Million to fund the brand’s innovation pipeline for entering into more categories with safer & healthier products for babies & mother starting with the launch of ‘Traditional Recipes’ by Mamaearth a range of wellness solutions for mothers including herb teas & supplements.

Mamaearth, Asia’s 1’st MadeSafe Certified baby and mother care brand, focusses on toxin free products to reduce parenting stress. The brand currently offers more than 20 different products for babies and moms which help solve various problems of young parents & has sold more than 50K units in a short span of 8 months with products like All Natural Mosquito repellent which are Ranked No.1 in sales across platforms.

It has recently launched products for lactation, stress relief and postpartum weight loss under Traditional Recipes for new moms. Under the “Traditional Recipes by Mamaearth’ label the company’s objective is to provide trusted natural remedies in easy to consume formats. It will continue to innovate and drive offline expansion across metros. All mamaearth products are available at Amazon, Flipkart, Firstcry, Nykaa, BabyChakra and across baby stores in Delhi, Mumbai & Bangalore.

Kanwaljeet, Founder Fireside Ventures & Lead investor , confirming the news mentioned that The trend of toxin free proposition is around a decade old globally but already there are brands which are valued at more than billion dollars like The Honest Company, Seventh Generation recently acquired by Unilever for around 700 M USD also has a similar proposition. Mamaearth being founded by parents having the right category & business experience and guided by MadeSafe.Org makes it a clear differentiator and that has helped us support the brand from day 1.

Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder & Chief Mama said that, ‘Our team is extremely excited to bring these inspiring organic, safe & healthy products both for moms and babies. We all have strong beliefs in our culture and such natural recipes which have been trusted for centuries. We strongly believe these will help solve many mama problems in a healthy & natural way. It’s important that during child care we give equal deserving care to the mother too and that is what mamaearth is all about. With this new infusion of funds there will be many more solutions that will follow.’

Varun Alagh, Chief Dad & Co-Founder Mamaearth is elated that fireside has confirmed this news and said that they have been a great partner since the very beginning and their support to help innovation in child & mother care space will take us to big league in the near future. The round isn’t done yet and we will have more partners by the time we close the round fully. We already have more than 20K happy mamaearth parents which we intend to make 200K by next year end.