• Access to the Indian Food Market with over 250 Exhibitors

• Annually rotates between Mumbai and New Delhi

• 12th edition of Fi India & Hi in India

• 12 participating countries ; 55 new exhibitors; 48 exhibitors from Health Ingredients

• Free on-site seminars on health ingredients, food processing and packaging; A Guided Discovery Tour with Nutrimarketing experts

Mumbai, 16th October 2017: The Fi India & Hi trade show, UBM India’s most comprehensive B2B show in the India sub-continent for the food and health industry, will take place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, India from Thursday, November 9th to Saturday – November 11th 2017. Fi India & Hi offers the industry an opportunity to source high quality ingredients, network with industry professionals, learn the latest industry trends & innovations, and expand the market share. The expo now annually rotates between India’s two unique, promising food hubs i.e Mumbai and New Delhi. This year, the expo will have over 250 exhibitors from which 55 are first timers and 48 are solely from the Health ingredients space. The expo is well-supported by the All India Food Processors’ Association (AIFPA), the Health Foods & Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA), the Association of Food Scientist & Technologist (I) – (AFSTI), Delhi and Mumbai Chapter, the All India Bread Manufacturer’s Association (AIBMA), The Society of Indian bakers ( SIB ) and the Wheat Products Promotion Society ( WPPS ).

With a legacy 12 years, Fi India will once again feature 3 days of free, on-site seminars on health ingredients, food processing and packaging. The seminars will be organised in alliance with a variety of Indian associations and will cover both technical developments and market trends. Day 1 will feature sessions on ‘How regulations are facilitating the Indian Nutraceutical Industry’; ‘Progressive Nutraceuticals in the market – Sports Nutrition, Fortified Foods, Medical Nutrition’; ‘How do Pharmacopoeias help the Dietary Supplements Market?’ and ‘Role of Pharmaceuticals in the development of Nutraceutical Markets’. Day 2 will see a seminar by AIFPA on ‘Opportunity and Regulatory Challenges in the Import & Export of Food Ingredients’ and a FSSAI initiative — ‘New initiatives to build a nationwide ecosystem for food safety’. Day 3 will see sessions on Clean Label Natural Products are Safe and Healthy and Locust Bean Gum (LBG) & its Food application.

This year, the expo, will introduce a new feature – A Guided Discovery Tour with Nutrimarketing experts. The guided tour will comprise visitors accompanying Nutrimarketing experts who will engage with the audience and capture the latest trends, innovations and actual application of products that are on display at the exhibition with a focus on topics such as ‘Everything Proteins’ , ‘Heath & Wellness’ and ‘Bakery Innovation’. The timings of these guided tours will be scheduled from before.

Other exciting highlights of the expo this year include:

• An Expo Foodtec Pavilion which will be dedicated to the Food Technology – Processing and Packaging companies. This pavilion alongside Fi India & Hi will provide a one stop solution to all the manufacturing requirements of food manufacturers

• A comprehensive China Pavilion

• A Health Ingredients Trail

• A special Fi India &Hi workshop, for the third year in a row. This time, the workshop includes a two-day live demonstration on the latest food trends by Celebrity Chef Rakhee Vaswani. The live demonstrations will use exhibitor products that will give the audience a better experience, newer ideas and useful tips on the actual applications of the products on display. The workshop will include sessions on — Indian Fusion Dhamaaka, Fancy Bread Making, Exotic Eggless Desserts and Festive Fiesta – Party appetizers and dips.

Speaking on the announcement of Fi India & Hi 2017, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said, “The Food Ingredients industry in India is seeing a rapid expansion amidst increasing consumption of processed foods, rising preference for ready-to-eat meals, increasing localisation of food products, increasing development of mega food parks, wide cultural and regional diversities and a growing urban middle class population. This has led to increased awareness pertaining to the quality standards of food products and consequently, a focus on the superiority of ingredients that goes into the making of these finished products. UBM India’s objective for the 12th edition of Fi India & Hi is to offer an international showcase of such ingredients and in turn, help leverage India’s wide ranging and large raw material base for food processing industries”.

He further added, “Fi India & Hi is a truly international show with a mix of domestic and international participants congregating for three days under one roof to discover and develop businesses,”

