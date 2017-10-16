Cooper Corporation one of India’s leading engine manufacturers, entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), A Government of India Undertaking – Under Ministry of Defence for joint development and manufacturing of small and medium diesel engines for marine applications.

The MoU was signed by Sri Sarvjit Singh Dogra, Director Finance on behalf of GRSE and Mr. Farrokh N. Cooper, Chairman and Managing Director, Cooper Corporation in the city today. Other dignitaries present on the occasion were Mr. Dilip Kumar Jagattar Singh DGM (I/C-DEP), CDR. Gaurav Pande, Regional Officer-Mumbai and Mr. VD Sivakumar, Corporate Head – Marketing & Sales, Cooper Corporation.

This collaboration aims at setting up a fully indigenous product line of marine diesel engines specifically designed and developed for Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, a home-grown alternative to multinational brands currently available in the market. Cooper Corporation will helm the design & manufacture of these diesel engines for marine DG set application, ranging from 50 KW – 500 KW. GRSE will integrate these DG set at their Diesel Engine Plant (DEP) at Ranchi and subsequently sell it to their prospective customers – Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Shipbuilders in India and abroad.

Highlighting the significance of this association, Mr. Farrokh N. Cooper, Chairman and Managing Director, Cooper Corporation Pvt. Ltd said, “It’s a very proud moment for us to be associated with Government of India – Ministry of Defence and a big achievement for a company which has graduated from cast iron engine components to contemporary engines. We are glad to partner with GRSE and will provide our best-in-class marine diesel engines armed with superior design and manufacturing quality to offer efficient and path-breaking power supply solutions for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. This effort is in line with promoting Government’s Make-in-India initiative.”

Expressing his views on the tie-up, Sri Sarvjit Singh Dogra, Director Finance, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), said, “We are happy to partner with Cooper Corporation for the development of high quality, clean and fuel-efficient engines to meet the requirements of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. This MoU will facilitate mutual sharing of best practices and expertise, making it a fine example of engineering, technology and product innovation collaboration between GRSE and Cooper Corporation.”

Over the years, Cooper Corporation has consistently invested in the latest state-of-the-art technology across 75 acres of land at 11 plants in Satara with the help of experienced consultants from all over the world. The company has set-up its own R&D unit to explore the possibilities of developing new products. Cooper Corporation’s commitment to quality, service and product innovation has consistently kept pace with the changing market needs worldwide. The company’s rapid strides in the global market bear testimony to this fact. Cooper Corporation’s products have been accepted internationally in countries ranging from Central America, Africa, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Russia, Ukraine, UAE, Vietnam and Afghanistan. Today Cooper supplies auto parts and engine components to all leading OEMs in India and across the world from Japan to Europe and the USA.

Talking about the company’s growth and future Mr. Cooper added, “Despite the overall slowdown in various sectors, Cooper Corporation has witnessed consistent and robust growth for the past five years across sectors because of our reputation for technology, after market support and commitment to quality and service. We have recently expanded our range of engines from the current 10 kVA – 200 KVA to 250 KVA. The entire range will be available in both Diesel and CNG versions. Also on the anvil are several exciting offerings in both ends of our present engine spectrum.”

At Cooper we always emphasize on farsighted vision to understand future requirements and invest aptly in technology up-gradation well in advance. As a company, we believe in progressive, global technologies that ensure business success for us and all our partners.” Mr. Cooper concluded