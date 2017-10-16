Charles Purple, a British based prolific and intuitive writer are delighted to announce the launch of his new, bestselling and exciting book titled Basaclanca on Amazon.com. The literary work is an epitome of extensive sci-fi comedy, which draws comparisons between alternative comedy from the late seventies and the milder computer driven comedy of the modern times. On the face of it, this modern classic looks just like a story where a team of misfits tries to save a princess from a thoroughly despicable witch, but the humour conveyed in achieving this task is hilarious and captivating.

“The captivating and innovative book takes the reader into a literary world full of contradictions, clichés and biting random humour, but also contains artificial intelligence technology for the first time”, stated Charles Purple. “It will nudge you politely whenever you miss superior humor, and zap you with approximately 40000 volts if you do not laugh at all. Basaclanca is a consistently funny and creative work of ingenuity with a storyline so compelling, you have to keep reading”.

Since its launch on the Amazon.com; the book has caused a razing fire in the literary world, leading to numerous customer purchases, positive reviews and referrals. According to one of the purchasers, Karen E Proctor, “The literary piece is totally surreal at times and very funny. Basaclanca grabbed me from the opening pages and kept me hooked all the way through. The literary masterpiece also had me thinking about the choices we make and how different choices, influences and settings could lead to radically different outcomes. Basaclanca is a great read and British Humour at its most original.

According to Book Viral an online book review service; “Basaclanca is a very British and wonderfully amusing science fiction adventure that is guaranteed to win converts from both sides of the pond; it is an absolute gem! One that brings a refreshingly original perspective to the genre with Purple’s whimsical, quirky sense of humour inducing as many laugh out loud moments as there are pages. With a light-of-touch satire and richly nuanced characterization, there is dark humour wonderfully interwoven with witty dialogue and these alone are reasons to turn the pages, but the real jewel here is Purple’s rapier sharp imagination”.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Charlie Purple

Address: 38, Spenser Road, Herne Bay, Kent, CT6 6AP, UK

Book promotion

Phone: 01227219756 (UK) +44

Email: charlie@charliepurple.com

Amazon: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Basaclanca-Mr-Charlie-Purple/dp/1521954682/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1507804873&sr=8-1&keywords=basaclanca

Website: www.charliepurple.com