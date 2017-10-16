A towbar is one of the great inventions that revolutionised the way we carried large loads. Let us see how and why Bars-n-racks is the right place to choose towbars for your vehicle in Sydney. Read on.

A towbar is not a recent invention. In fact, it has been around for thousands of years and was most likely invented around the time humans invented the animal powered carts including war chariots. Back then, towbars were used to attach large and heavy objects including carriages and cannons to animal harness. They had even invented manually controlled brakes for the rear wheels. These brakes were essential especially when going downhill or stopping while going uphill. The human ingenuity it seems had no limits.

Today, while the purpose of the towbar remains the same, it’s design and materials used has undergone a sea-change. While in days gone past it took several people to attach a towbar to a carriage or gun-cart, today the vehicle owner can all on his own, attach a towbar to his vehicle.

Towbars today have become light-weight but hundred times stronger than when they were first invented. In fact, any tradesman or holiday enthusiast will confirm that tow bars are very convenient.

From motor home to tradesman dollies and carriages and of course, towing vehicles, the towbar has proved to be a highly versatile tool of the modern age. There are several towing equipment options to suit any trade or holiday requirement.

Some of the towbar options you will see include Rigid A-frame Tow Bars, Self-aligning Car-mounted Tow Bars, Self-aligning Motor home-mounted Tow Bars and so forth. Each has a specific advantage and purpose.

The Rigid A-frame Tow Bars for example, pulls the car (or carriage) behind the lead vehicle on all 4 wheels of the car being towed. Attaching and detaching the car (or carriage) takes just a minute and the towbar itself when not in use, can be stored away. All of these tow bars have one piece attached to the lead vehicle and one piece attached to the unit being towed.

The Self-aligning Car-mounted 4WD Tow Bars is a popular piece of equipment to all owners having a RV. Having an extra vehicle attached to the RV, allows the RV owner to park the RV at a camping site while still having a more convenient form of transportation to view the local sights and shop for supplies.

Then there’s the Self-aligning Motor home-mounted Tow Bars which have a number of advantages over other types of towing equipment. The Self-aligning Motor home-mounted Tow Bar has all of the benefits and ease of use of a car-mounted self-aligning tow bar without the drawbacks. Also, when not in use it can be securely folded and locked to the RV’s hitch.

