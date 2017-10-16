In the global economy, supply chain management forms the backbone of any organization, big or small. To address the shortage of experts in this rapidly evolving field, the Academy for International Modern Studies (AIMS) has introduced globally recognized courses in supply chain management for anyone who wants to advance further and build a bright career.

The expected vacancies in supply chain management globally are estimated at 1.5 million. This part of an organization has an impact on its success, affects areas from purchasing to distribution, and can contribute by building efficiencies to reduce expenses and increase revenue. AIMS offers certificate, diploma and MBA programs in supply chain management that impart knowledge and skills to create systems that deliver products faster and better at lower costs.

The level-1 qualification offered by AIMS is a certificate, which comprises three supply chain management courses and covers major functions of such systems and imparts in-depth knowledge and skills. The diploma course in supply chain management is aimed at grooming experts who know the fine practices of this field. For those desirous of greater expertise, the MBA in supply chain management incorporates core management concepts with supply chain logistics. The Certified Supply Chain Expert (CSCE) course is unique in addressing what employers require at work from supply chain experts. The globally recognized program gives students adequate mastery over problem solving and practical applications in all aspects of managing a supply chain.

“My thorough research for top supply chain management certification led me to choose AIMS. Studying with AIMS provides an enjoyable opportunity to engage with up-to-date professional ideas in a variety of disciplines, guided by enthusiastic and knowledgeable online lecturers,” said a recent student of AIMS.

“AIMS’ supply chain management qualifications are well-reputed among employers worldwide. You are trained to secure employment opportunities in a wide variety of industries and in firms of all sizes,” said a spokesperson from AIMS.

Regularly updated to match new developments in supply chain management, the online, interactive courses are structured as self-paced studies, and can be taken full and part time. The AIMS supply chain institute has offered professional education for the last eight years and its graduates have promoted professionalism and innovation in their chosen careers.

For more information, please visit: http://www.aims.education/supply-chain-management-certification-courses/

MEDIA CONTACT

Company: Academy for International Modern Studies (AIMS)

Address: 21 Wenlock Road, London N1 7GU, United Kingdom

Tel: +44 (0)20 8720 6985