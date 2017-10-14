EXP, a leader of Integrated EHS Management software is proud to announce that ProFrac Services, a new venture encompassing veteran leaders in the pressure pumping industry, has selected EXP as their partner for the implementation of their Safety Management system.

New York, NY, United States., October 14, 2017 — EXP, a leader of Integrated EHS Management software is proud to announce that ProFrac Services, a new venture encompassing veteran leaders in the pressure pumping industry, has selected EXP as their partner for the implementation of their Safety Management system.

With ProFrac Services integration of EXP’s Safety Management modules, ProFrac will have access to a variety of web-based and mobile tools, and best practices to drive and improve their safety culture throughout the organization. The assortment of tools will permit standardization and streamlining of safety management, while automating workflows, maintaining data security, and delivering quicker communications and analysis. The following modules are being implemented at this time:

– Incident Management Module, for reporting, investigation, root cause analysis of incidents and injuries/illnesses and related action item tracking.

– Site Safety Statistics module, to gather, aggregate, and analyze safety performance data with a comprehensive tool to easily report and trend leading and lagging indicators, monitor organizational performance, and improve operations decisions.

– Observations module to identify, record, classify and report numerous types of hazards, observations, near misses and behavior based audits.

– Action Items module to consolidate corrective/preventive actions from various sources including all integrated EXP modules.



“We are thrilled to have become a trusted partner to ProFrac Services, in their initiatives to promote effective safety management.” said Sree Velicheti, Chief Executive Officer of EXP, “ProFrac is a new venture, but run by a highly experienced team that we are excited to work with.”



“To ProFrac Services, HSE is the most important core value for our employees, and we strive to maintain the highest standards that set us above our competitors.” said Paul Kastor, VP of HSE and Training at ProFrac Services, “We look forward to utilizing EXP’s Safety Management software to maximize efficiencies and exceed our customers’ and, our own employee safety and environmental protection.”

About EXP:

EXP, delivers award winning enterprise Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) management systems. Since 1999, EXP has deployed software platforms for clients in over 100 countries, including some of the most admired global companies. EXP’s customers are consistently recognized globally for their world-class QHSE programs. More information about EXP is available at www.exp-inc.com

About ProFrac:

ProFrac is a new venture in the pressure pumping industry that is committed to delivering proven solutions to their customers. Headquartered in Cisco, Texas, the company offers equipment, manufacturing, and distribution services to customers. Since 2016, ProFrac has committed to consistently exceeding their customer’s’ expectations for service quality, safety and environmental stewardship through building partnerships with customers and employees based on honesty, integrity and innovation. For more information please visit, https://profrac.com/.

Contact:

Kyle Lauriano

EXP Inc

285 Davidson Ave

Somerset, NJ 08873

+17326263700

info@exp-inc.com