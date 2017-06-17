For people who really love to cook, cooking is always fun. It gets better when friends and family are around. However, one can miss out on a lot of quality connect time due to being stuck in the kitchen preparing food. Soleic Outdoor kitchens is in business to ensure that customers cook, play and relax at the same time.

At Soleic Outdoor Kitchens of Tampa, kitchens are designed to specifically fit each customer’s unique needs, space and budget. For nature lovers who love to cook, the news does not get better than this, Soleic Outdoor kitchen is built to effortlessly create the space and ambience that fits this lifestyle.

Creating an amazing outdoor cooking area is what Soleic Outdoor Kitchens is best known for. Looking for amazing outdoor kitchen ideas or out-of-this-world outdoor kitchen designs , look no further, the company provides that and more. Soleic outdoor kitchen has transcended having simple grilling stations to being full service areas complete with weatherproof outdoor cabinets, stainless steel sinks, accessories and mini refrigerators.

Whether it is a beautiful summer kitchen or an outdoor kitchen in less-than-desirable weather conditions, there is something for everyone. The company installs only kitchen appliances and furniture that can stand the harshest weather situation. At Soleic, Granite countertops are highly recommended because they will definitely last a lifetime and the slabs are cut precisely to the client’s taste.

Soleic Outdoor Kitchens also provides premium outdoor cabinets that are weatherproof, easy to clean and still has the looks of the best indoor cabinetry and ultimately designed for direct exposure to outdoor elements. The grills have also been carefully selected and only products that have been tried and tested to withstand Florida’s harsh weather condition are installed. Time tested America’s leading brands such as Delta Heat, Lynx, Primo, Perlick, FireMagic, TwinEagles and Blaze Grills are made available to customers.

The products are also very fast and easy to install, in less than a week, a beautiful custom made kitchen can be installed. For customers who can be handy, they can even install the kitchen themselves and save a lot of money.

More about Soleic Outdoor Kitchens

Soleic Outdoor kitchens is located in Tampa, Florida. They offer free design assistance and free quotes. The Soleic team includes a great team of fabricators and installers who pay keen attention to details to ensure quality service delivery at all times.

Contact:

David Warings

Company: Soleic Outdoor Kitchens

Address: 3605 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609

Tel: 813-515-6980

Email: info@SoleicTampa.com

Website: http://soleictampa.com/