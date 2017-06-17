• LPU International Students had organized 15-Day Exhibition in Bhutan

• Celebrating the true strength of human spirit, the exhibits were a collection of human warrior-ship portraits, relevant in all times and cultures

• Display had 47 pieces of portrait-paintings created by twin-brothers, commonly known as “TWINZ”, during their Fine Arts Program at LPU

• Exhibition was held in one of the oldest art galleries in Bhutan- ‘Voluntary Artists’ Studio (VAST)

Jalandhar: Two of the international students, Tashi Dendup and Ugyen Samdrup, of Fine Arts at Lovely Professional University (LPU) organized their debut painting exhibition ‘Warriors’ at one of the oldest art galleries ‘Voluntary Artists’ Studio (VAST)’ in Bhutan. It was a great honour for LPU students as Her Royal Highness Princess Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck of Bhutan inaugurated the Exhibition. Celebrating the true strength of human spirit, the displayed 47 exhibits were a collection of portraits of human warrior-ship, relevant in all times and cultures. These portrait-paintings in acrylic and oil are created by twin-brothers (Tashi & Ugyen), popularly known as “TWINZ”, during their Fine Arts programme at LPU.

Divided in different segments, the exhibition displayed portrait-faces with traditional Bhutanese warrior with typical helmets. Some of the portrait-faces looked familiar, as if from the kingdom’s history of ancient warlords and mountain warriors, and some other as foreign. Delicate yet strangely powerful faces of women were also displayed. Tashi & Ugyen have also individualized their captivating and amazing portraits by attributing related and expressive titles to their creations including “My time will come”; “I did my Time”; “The Righteous Stare”; “Beyond Chaotic Perception”; “Layered Thoughts”; “Days of Glory”; “Love Me When You are Sober”; “Elusive Conversation”; “In and Out of Beautiful Heart”; “My Time on Earth”; and many other. Worth applauding thing is that these titles are brilliantly and suggestively in consonance with the expressions and hues of the creations.

Thanking the department of Fine Arts at LPU for inculcating in them great artistry, Twinz inform: “The helmets in the paintings are symbols of bravery and strength and the characters are a combination of fictional as well as real people.” They also admit: “Since both of us think alike, it’s easier to work on the same piece. We conceptualize the idea consciously and as soon as one of us starts painting, the other knows well how to finish the piece.” They also added: “Presently, we are thrilled on getting appreciation from far and wide, as we really toiled much to get portraits as we wanted. For this, sometimes we worked hours together forgetting all about our meals and rest hours. We are time and again thankful to LPU faculty members who always guided us how to create connoisseur art-forms.”

Appreciating the efforts of students, LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal says: “I am extremely happy to note that creative LPU students put in practice what they learn in their classes. Presenting themselves as professional artists, these twin students have also displayed their own area of expertise under unique styles. I remember prior to this they also created huge mural painting (on the ceiling of fine arts department) under the guidance of their teachers which earned them much applauds.” Mr Mittal added: “Looking at the wondrous creativity in students’ works, we also guide & help them to exhibit their creations in top cities and even other countries.” In fact, LPU department of Fine Arts keep on organizing annual art exhibitions to showcase students’ artworks created in different genre. After display at department’s gallery & studios, the much appreciated artistic creations are also displayed at different levels.

One of the visitors to the exhibition from Dubai, Tina Ahmed has expressed high about Twinz’s artistic power: “‘Warriors’ is a visually striking collection of work. It is no singular vision; rather it is a collaboration of four hands and two souls painting on a single canvas, in perfect unison. Amazingly each painting was worked on by both the artists together.” In fact, the careful lines and felt expression made onlookers wonder about pains taken while creating exact emotions on the canvas. Artists seem to be influenced by different great artists, times and cultures. Founder of VAST, Azha Karma holds that “both brother-artists are an excellent blend of contemporary, realistic and honest expression of their own unique sense, yet very Bhutanese.”