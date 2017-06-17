PUNE, INDIA; REDMOND, WA, June 16, 2017
Harbinger Systems will be exhibiting its product development services at the SHRM17 Annual
Conference and Exposition to be held in New Orleans, USA. Scheduled from June 18-21, 2017,
participants from HR Tech organizations can visit experts from Harbinger Systems at booth 3317 for
more information.
HR Tech has seen tremendous growth in the last few years with many new tools being developed and
integrated in HRIS applications through bots, automation, dashboards, and various other means. A
major paradigm shift has also been seen in user experience aspect of HR applications. Modules for
personalized UX, easy and quick access to HR applications have been the key drivers. Conventional UX
principals and workflows are now being re-evaluated and tuned towards conversational interfaces to
enhance user experience. Development of chatbots has been a great advancement in this regard, owing
to its multiple advantages. Not only do they enhance the experience, but also free up HR personnel to
focus on more complex activities, where human intervention is imperative. Chatbots are now visible in a
lot of HR functions such as Recruitment, Benefits Administration, Case Management, Time-off
Management, Employee Engagement and Payroll among others.
Harbinger Systems helps Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in the development of such HCM
systems. With an experience of over 15 years in the HR technology domain, Harbinger Systems has
helped many organizations streamline their product development processes. Participants can gain more
information at the booth on how chatbot interfaces by Harbinger Systems help optimize turnaround
time, improve user experience, and performance of their HR products
