PUNE, INDIA; REDMOND, WA, June 16, 2017

Harbinger Systems will be exhibiting its product development services at the SHRM17 Annual

Conference and Exposition to be held in New Orleans, USA. Scheduled from June 18-21, 2017,

participants from HR Tech organizations can visit experts from Harbinger Systems at booth 3317 for

more information.

HR Tech has seen tremendous growth in the last few years with many new tools being developed and

integrated in HRIS applications through bots, automation, dashboards, and various other means. A

major paradigm shift has also been seen in user experience aspect of HR applications. Modules for

personalized UX, easy and quick access to HR applications have been the key drivers. Conventional UX

principals and workflows are now being re-evaluated and tuned towards conversational interfaces to

enhance user experience. Development of chatbots has been a great advancement in this regard, owing

to its multiple advantages. Not only do they enhance the experience, but also free up HR personnel to

focus on more complex activities, where human intervention is imperative. Chatbots are now visible in a

lot of HR functions such as Recruitment, Benefits Administration, Case Management, Time-off

Management, Employee Engagement and Payroll among others.

Harbinger Systems helps Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in the development of such HCM

systems. With an experience of over 15 years in the HR technology domain, Harbinger Systems has

helped many organizations streamline their product development processes. Participants can gain more

information at the booth on how chatbot interfaces by Harbinger Systems help optimize turnaround

time, improve user experience, and performance of their HR products