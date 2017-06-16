Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently added a new report to the ever-expanding online collection of market intelligence on the global industry verticals regarding the Global Market. This report is titled as “Protective Packaging Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024”. North America is expected to be the most favourable region in terms of incremental opportunities lying ahead for high revenue generation and is estimated to maintain its dominance in the global protective packaging market. The manufacturing industry remains a driving force of economic growth, productivity, and innovation in North America and affords the foundation for many other industries such as finance, retail, healthcare, technology and packaging. In terms of value, the protective packaging market in North America was valued at more than US$ 3,000 Mn in 2015 and is expected to expand close to US$ 12,000 Mn by 2026, representing an incremental opportunity of approximately US$ 5,000 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

Request For a Sample Report: http://www.mrrse.com/sample/2926

In terms of revenue, the protective packaging market in North America is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4%, while sales volume is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. The U.S. was anticipated to account for nearly 90% share of the protective packaging market in North America by 2016. The North America region is highly regulated and is likely to create a substantial demand for protective packaging.

Growing environmental concerns are adversely affecting the development of the global protective packaging market in North America

In order to protect products from damage, manufacturers, retailers, and even logistics service providers are using large volumes of protective packaging such as bubble wraps, paper fills, loose fill peanuts, or paper/foam edges which are adding up to the waste materials after the delivering or unpacking of the products. Such increasing recyclability issues in North America are creating grave concerns regarding the environment. Another important factor creating a negative impact on the protective packaging market in North America is the frequently changing package case design configuration.

Our analysts have observed that a one-size-fit-all solution approach is rarely applicable in the protective packaging industry in the North America region. It results in reviewing, evaluating, and testing multiple solutions to ensure improvements and safety; and finding the best packaging solution for a particular product. Therefore, a continuous change in the configuration of protective packaging is another aspect that is reducing the progress of the North America protective packaging market. Use of foamed plastic for protective packaging is also badly affecting the environment as it is non-biodegradable raw material that takes years to decompose and has practically no value in the recycling stream in North America.

Flexible protective packaging anticipated to be a highly attractive segment in the North America protective packaging market

The flexible protective packaging product type segment is expected to continue its dominance in the North America protective packaging market in terms of market share over the forecast period owing to its light weight and recyclability features. This particular segment is projected to grab more than 70% of the market share in terms of revenue in the North America region. Flexible protective packaging is being adopted extensively in North America as it is considered a lightweight protective packaging solution. Sealed Air Corporation – a leading player in the North America protective packaging market introduces innovative packaging systems.

Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.mrrse.com/protective-packaging-market

Most of the key players in the global protective packaging market are based in the North America region, mainly in U.S and in Canada. US-based Sonoco Products Company grabbed more than 60% revenue in North America in 2015. U.S based Sealed Air Corporation introduced innovative packaging systems such as bubble wrap and AirCap air cellular packaging, Cryovac performance shrink films, shanklin floWrap shrink packaging systems, jiffy mailers, korrvu suspension and retention packaging, instapak polyurethane foam packaging systems, PakNatural loose fill, and RestoreÒ Mushroom packaging.

About Us

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: http://www.mrrse.com/