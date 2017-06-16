Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently added a new report to the ever-expanding online collection of market intelligence on the global industry verticals regarding the Global Market. This report is titled as “Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024”. The portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in North America region was estimated to account for more than 40% revenue share in 2016 and is expected to gain close to 100 BPS by 2026. The North America market is expected to be the most attractive market in the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market over the forecast period and is expected to represent more than US$ 30 Mn in terms of incremental opportunity between 2016 and 2026. Our analysts estimate that the revenue from the North America market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2026 and to reach more than US$ 70 Mn by the end of 2026. The report reveals that the U.S. portable ultrasound bladder scanner market is likely to remain most attractive in North America with a market attractiveness index of 1.8. Revenue from this market in the U.S. is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.

The Canada portable ultrasound bladder scanner market is expected to be the second most attractive market in the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market with an attractiveness index of 0.2 over the forecast period. Revenue from this market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. The Hospital sub-segment by end user and 3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner sub-segment by product type are likely to dominate the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market during the projected period.

Rising incidence of urology diseases are increasing the demand in the portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in North America

Urological diseases such as urinary tract infections, bladder stones and kidney stones are rising at an alarming rate globally. Naturally, the growing incidence of urological diseases is creating a positive impact on the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in North America. Another factor which is creating robust development in the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in North America is the technological advancement in the medical field which has resulted in an increasing number of procedures/medications for urological diseases, leading to rising demand for ultrasound bladder scanners. For instance, in May 2016, Signostics received FDA clearance for Uscan – a smart, portable, highly reliable and the world’s first Mobile Connected Visualization Device specialised for urologic imaging needs and care. It comes with inbuilt Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity and is compatible with Android operating systems. It became commercially available in the United States from June 2016.

Spending on health care services is rising through government or private mechanisms, which is also fuelling growth of the portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in North America region

Increased focus on acquisitions and collaborations among companies in North America is expected to drive the growth of the regional portable ultrasound bladder scanner market

Growing demand for non-invasive, painless procedures such as catheterisation is expected to fuel revenue growth of the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market

3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner and hospital sub-segments are estimated to be the most lucrative segments in the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market

The 3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner product type segment and hospital end user segment are the most lucrative segments in the portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in North America region. Hospitals segment dominated the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in revenue terms in 2015 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Hospitals segment is the most attractive segment, with a market attractiveness index of 3.1 over the forecast period. The segment accounted for a market value share close to 70% in 2016 and is projected to account for more than 70% share by 2026 end. The 3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market, with an attractiveness index of 2.0 during the assessed period.

U.S. based C R Bard Inc. acquires shares of Liberator Medical Holdings, a distributor of ostomy supplies

In January 2016, U.S. based C R Bard Inc. acquired shares of Liberator Medical Holdings, a distributor of ostomy supplies, urological catheters and diabetic medical supplies. This acquisition has helped the company enhance its position in the healthcare market in the U.S. Over the past few years, the company has acquired several organisations such as Medicon, Inc., Medafor, Inc., Neomend, Inc., Lutonix, Inc., Medivance, Inc. etc., which has resulted in increased profitability.

Market share of key players

There are five key players operating in the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market. Of these, Verathon Inc. and Signostics Inc. together account for around 85% of the global market revenues.

