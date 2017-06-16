Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently added a new report to the ever-expanding online collection of market intelligence on the global industry verticals regarding the Global Market. This report is titled as “Ileostomy Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024”. Creating stoma which is an opening in human body to remove waste produced inside the body is defined as ostomy. Ostomy is the surgery procedure used for treating diseases like cancer, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) etc. Ostomy in different parts of the body are named accordingly such as ileostomy for small intestine, colostomy for colon, and urostomy for bladder. This report studies the current scenario as well as future market potential for Ileostomy globally. This report provides an elaborate executive summary, which includes the market snapshot that provides market dynamics of various segments and sub-segments that are included in the report in a precise manner.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the ileostomy market. The stakeholders for this report include companies involved in the manufacturing of ileostomy, companies providing raw material for manufacturing ileostomy, and companies providing equipment for manufacturing. For providing the snapshot of the market to stakeholders, an executive summary section has been included in the report, which mainly summarizes the market trends, competition and size of different regions.

Global Ileostomy Market: Scope of the Report

The market overview section of this report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the ileostomy market in the current and future scenario. Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify percentage share of the major players operating in the ileostomy market. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to be incurred in future for strengthening their position in the global market.

The report provides market estimation of ileostomy market in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for all the segments and sub segments with CAGR % for the period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides the volume of ileostomy procedures for the segment by type of procedures and by geography with CAGR % for the period from 2016 to 2024. Furthermore, the report incorporates market attractiveness analysis by geography category that depicts the most attractive region in the global market during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

Global Ileostomy Market: Key Segments

The ileostomy market has been segmented based on procedure type, equipment type, disease condition and end user. Based on procedure type, the global ileostomy market has been segmented into end ileostomy and loop ileostomy. Based on equipment type, the global ileostomy market has been segmented into stoma bags, support belts & girdles, adhesive remover sprays, and protective stoma guards. Based on disease condition type, the global ileostomy market has been segmented into cancer, diverticulitis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and others. Based on end users type, the global ileostomy market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and research centers.

Geographically, the Ileostomy market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Moreover, analysis for the major countries comprising U.S. Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, and Spain have also been provided in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the Ileostomy market in various regions has been provided in this section.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

This report also includes key market trends and major opportunities that will assist new companies in establishing their presence and market players in expanding their market share in the ileostomy market. The report concludes with the company profile section which includes company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments for market players. The major players that are profiled in the report include Smith & Nephew, Convatec Inc., 3M Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast, Hollister Incorporated, Salts Healthcare, Flexicare Medical Ltd., Marlen Manufacturing, and Pelican Healthcare.

The global Ileostomy market has been segmented into:

Global Ileostomy Market, by Procedure Type End Ileostomy Loop Ileostomy

Global Ileostomy Market, by Equipment Stoma Bags Belt & Girdles Adhesive Sprays Stoma Guards

Global Ileostomy Market, by Disease Condition Cancer Diverticulitis Ulcerative Colitis Crohn’s Disease Others

Global Ileostomy Market, by End User Hospitals Ambulatory Centers Research Centers

Global Ileostomy Market, by Geography North America S. Canada Europe K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



