Accounting, tax and advisory leader Sax LLP has announced the addition of a Family Office Practice to their Clifton, NJ headquarters that will add meaningful value for their high-net-worth clients. The team of professionals, formerly HMK Associates of Morristown, NJ, brings decades of specialized and dedicated family office experience to the firm.

“Partnering with Sax has exposed our team and clients to an even wider range of resources and expertise,” said Debra Kass, founding partner of HMK Associates, which served high-net-worth families for more than 15 years. “We are now able to incorporate other key components of a family’s financial life, such as succession planning, estate planning, audit services and investment advisory, into their overall financial plan.”

With the addition of the Family Office Practice, Sax will continue to enhance their ability to serve their high-net-worth families with tailored solutions for their unique needs and objectives. With a focus on Estate and Financial Planning, Gifting and Succession Strategies, and Wealth Preservation, the Family Office Advisors will streamline families’ financial affairs and alleviate the burden of day-to-day administrative needs. This holistic approach aims to simplify the complexities of their financial lives.

“Expanding our client service offerings to include Family Office support is a natural choice for Sax,” added Joseph A. Damiano, Managing Partner of Sax. “Clients depend on us to be their trusted advisors on matters far beyond tax and accounting, and keeping their family office systems running smoothly enables us to fulfill that role even more effectively.” For more information, please visit www.saxllp.com

Founded in 1956, Sax LLP is a multi-disciplinary, forward-thinking accounting, tax and advisory firm serving the needs of high-net-worth families and individuals, closely held companies, family-owned businesses and not for-profit organizations for over 60 years. With offices in Clifton, N.J. and New York City, Sax has been ranked among the Top Accounting Firms in New Jersey by NJBIZ and the Regional Mid-Atlantic Accounting Leaders by Accounting Today. They can be followed at LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/618171/

Contact:

Margaret Henn, Marketing Manager

Company: Sax LLP

Address: 855 Valley Road, 3rd floor, Clifton, NJ 07013

Phone: (973) 472-6250

Email: mhenn@saxllp.com

Website: www.saxllp.com