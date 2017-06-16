Premium Packaging industry in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during the forecasted period of 2017-2022, says RNCOS in its latest report.

Owning to change in consumer behavior driven by quality, variety and convenience in the past, the packaging industry in India is experiencing growth. In the modern age, packaging of the product has given significant focus to both, consumer as well as brand owners. With increasing consumption of food and beverages in the country due to busy life, premium packaging industry is being driven at a CAGR of 21% during the forecasted period 2017-2022.

According to our latest research study, “India Premium Packaging Industry Outlook 2022”, food and beverage sector at large has encouraged the use of premium packaging in the packaging industry while reinforcing brand image. Also, gradual shift of consumers towards health and hygiene in food and beverages sector has led to rise in investment on premium packaging to strengthen brand reliance amongst consumers.

Further, growing disposable income, changing lifestyle and shift in the buying pattern of consumer are the key aspects driving premium packaging industry. New packaging materials that are able to retain maximum properties of food will continue to drive innovation. In the urban area busy lifestyle, rising in number of nuclear families, increasing acceptation towards premium product etc. makes India a suitable market for the investment in premium packaging industry.

