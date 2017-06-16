16 June 2017, New Delhi : How was your Preliminary Examination? You get asked that a lot, don’t you?

We understand that the above question is always followed by a vague reply. We at Chanakya are going to change that.

The answer key of Preliminary Examination by Chanakya IAS Academy will be released immediately after the Exam on 18th June 2017. The answer key is formulated by our subject-matter experts and acclaimed faculties, with the expected accuracy of 96% rather even more.

Download the answer keys here: https://www.chanakyaiasacademy.com/upsc-prelims-2016-exam-answer-key

IMPORTANT: The Answer Key of Preliminary Examination 2016 was 95% accurate, and this time, Chanakya is aiming to further enhance the accuracy of the Answer Key by employing successful candidates of last year, with our existing staff of eminent Subject Matter Experts and Faculties.

The Answer Key of Preliminary Examination 2017 has solutions of all the four sets; A, B, C and D. The sheer intention of Chanakya IAS Academy on releasing the answer key is to assist candidates in calculating their approximate marks and analyzing their performance in the exam. This declaration will help candidates to cut down their stress level and start with the preparation of Mains, avoiding a doubtful anxiety.

Highlights of Prelims Answer Key 2017 by Chanakya IAS Academy

Immediately after the conclusion of Preliminary Examination 2017, Chanakya IAS Academy will release its answer key of Preliminary Examination 2017. The answer key of (GS) Paper 1 will include the answers to all the 100 questions asked in the exam, which holds the total of 200 marks. The answer key of (CSAT) Paper 2 will include the answers to 80 questions, which holds the total of 200 marks. The answer key will be available online, at the official website of Chanakya IAS Academy.

UPSC Civil Services expected Cut off 2017

Candidates need a minimum score in Preliminary Examination to qualify for the exam and become eligible for the second stage of the selection process; Mains. UPSC releases the official Cut-Off score after the declaration of the final result.

Our academic experts have arrived the expected cut-off by analyzing the official cut-off of last 5 years;

The cut-off is formulated categorically, for General it’s 116, OBC – 110, SC – 100, ST – 96, PH-1 – 75, PH-2 – 72, PH-3 – 40.

How to Download the Prelims Answer Key 2017 by Chanakya IAS Academy?

The answer key of Preliminary Examination 2017 by Chanakya IAS Academy will be available in a PDF file under the marked codes; A, B, C and D. Candidates can download the PDF of the answer key by clicking on the below link.

Here are the steps:

1. Click on the provided link: https://www.chanakyaiasacademy.com/upsc-prelims-2016-exam-answer-key

2. PDF File of Preliminary Answer Key 2017 will open in a new window.

3. Download the answer key as per the codes; A, B, C and D.

4. Happy Analyzing!