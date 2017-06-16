Beast II: The essentials

The Orient M-Force Delta Collection Automatic Power Reserve SEL07002H0 EL07002H Mens Watch is lovingly called the Beast II; or to be more specific, a beast of a watch – in performance, in sturdiness, in reliability and in visibility. Just like the rest of the M-Force Delta collection, the Beast also holds ISO compliancy in diving suitability, shock resistance and anti-magnetism, bringing it a professional rating. The Beast II utilizes a shock bearing system that’s Orient’s proprietary technology and protects the movement besides maintaining its accuracy with timekeeping.

To the basics of the Beast

The Orient M-Force name is the short for mechanical force, the pro-line of diving watches from Orient. The Beast II is the successor of the Beast, which was specially designed for the left-handed. The Beast II is the same as the Beast, only meant for the right-handed.

The Orient M-Force Delta Collection Automatic Power Reserve SEL07002H0 EL07002H Mens Watch has a red dial made from the same stainless steel that forms its bezel, crown, case and the bracelet. The bezel rotates in a single direction and functions as a timer. It has 120-clicks, as required by ISO and gives out a good, tactile feel; is easy to grip and turn, but not prone to accidental rotations. And it lines up perfectly with the markers on the dial. It encircles the flat sapphire crystal covering the watch face and rests just a fraction below the bezel to avid chipping and facing direct blows.

The Orient M-Force Delta Collection Automatic Power Reserve SEL07002H0 EL07002H Mens Watch has a screw-down crown at 3 o’clock, which readily makes you recognize as a M-Force design. The signature red ring is present around the crown and embossed logo at the top. The red ring functions as an indicator, showing whether you have tightened the crown properly.

The case back is also the screw-down type in stainless steel. Across, the case measures 49mm across and 52 mm from lug-to-lug. That makes it a BIG watch, but even the thinner wrists can accommodate it with ease. That’s because its 13.6mm thickness comes from its convex case back, which also makes it sit fairly low on the wrist.

To the heart of the Beast:

Inside the Orient Automatic Power Reserve SEL07002H0 EL07002H Mens Watch sits the Orient 40N5A in-house movement. The movement features a power reserve indicator and allows both hand-winding and seconds-hacking. This is the same movement that drives the entire M-Force line (yes, even the 300m Saturation Divers) and some of the Orient Stars. Keeps fantastic time; +2 seconds per day.

To the make of the Beast:

Surgical grade stainless steel rules the construction of the Orient Classic Automatic Power Reserve SEL07002H0 EL07002H Mens Watch and the symmetry is mind blowing! Every part of the Beast II – including the crown guards – is nicely balanced and a bit conservative, with nothing particularly flashy, loud, angular or in-your-face.