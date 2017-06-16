Newcastle University organises Employability Seminar in India

New Delhi, June 16, 2017:- Newcastle University, UK, a major research-intensive university, located in Newcastle upon Tyne in the north-east of England, is organising an Employability Seminar in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Mumbai starting June 17, 2017 for the students considering to study inUK for the 2017/18 academic year.

The seminar is dedicated to the students who wish to apply for higher education in UK. The platform will address the queries of the students before joining the University, specifically with regard to employability and career support. To help the students make an informed decisionthe seminarwill showcase the excellent careers support the University can provide during their time as a student to help them prepare for securing employment. Newcastle University graduates are among the most employable in the country, with 94% of its students in a job or further training within six months of graduating.

Commenting on the Employability Seminar, Ms. Preety Bansal, Country Manager-India,Newcastle University, UK, said: “This is a special day for students as they would not only get a chance to get first-hand information about the range of services that our award-winning career services offer but also to speak to us face to face and get answers to all their queries needed for informed decision making! Meritorious students would also get an opportunity to explore our range of International scholarships in Business, Biosciences and Engineering. “

In addition to career services, students would meet representatives from International Office, Business School and Faculty of Medical Sciences.

Further Ms. Bansal added, “This platform will provide a good opportunity for the students to network with other Newcastle offer holders and make friends before starting the journey with Newcastle University.”

The schedule of the Seminar for Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Mumbai is mentioned below and the students who wish to apply for the seminar would have to register online.

City Date Venue Timings

Delhi 17th June,

the Saturday Shangri-la’s

(Tapti)

19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi 110001 2.30 -5.30 pm

Bangalore 18th June,

the Sunday Vivanta by Taj

(Vijaynagar)

41/3, M G Road, Bangalore- 560 001 2.30 -5.30 pm

Chennai 20th June

the Tuesday Taj Coromandel

(Prego)

37, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Chennai -600034 2.30 -5.30 pm

Mumbai 22nd June

the Thursday Hyatt Regency

(Emerald)

Sahar Airport Road, Mumbai – 400 099 2.30 -5.30 pm

About Newcastle University:

Newcastle University, UK is a major research-intensive university, located in Newcastle upon Tyne in the north-east of England. It strives for world-class academic excellence- but excellence with a purpose. The university has a global reputation for research excellence and is spearheading three major societal challenges that have significant impact on global society. These themes are: Ageing, Social Renewal and Sustainability.

Newcastle University is a member of the Russell Group of universities which is an association of 20 research-intensive universities in UK. The University provides students with an education for life and offers excellent facilities at its city centre campus creating a world-class teaching and learning environment.

Newcastle University is also the first UK university to establish a fully owned international branch campus for medicine at its NUMed Campus in Malaysia which opened in 2011. Newcastle University also has a major presence in Singapore and has developed degree programmes with the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and Ngee Ann and Nanyang Polytechnics, delivering top-quality degrees in engineering disciplines, marine and food and humannutrition.

For more information, please visit Newcastle University, UK website: http://www.ncl.ac.uk/

For further details, please contact:

Seminar Details: Preety Bansal | Newcastle University |india@ncl.ac.uk

Media Query: Tanya Roy | Good Relations India | Mob: +91 9999327225 | tanyaroy@gri.co.in