Hollywood, Maryland – Greenwell Foundation, a non-profit organization located in Greenwell State Park whose mission is to help people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities connect with nature, announced the launch of its newly revamped website today, just in time for the first day of their 2017 summer camp program . Their outdoor day camps, which are designed to be fun, adventurous and provide opportunities for all campers to make new friends and experience new things, begin on June 19th and serve kids ages 6-14.

The redesigned website makes registering for camp, and their many other nature-based and equestrian programs, quick and easy. Throughout the year, Greenwell Foundation offers weekly toddler nature programs, teen adventure weekends , and year-round equestrian riding programs and lessons.

The updated site has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced content. Visitors to the site can now search an events calendar, read community member and parent testimonials, and browse photo galleries showcasing the many outdoor activities Greenwell offers visitors – including fishing, kayaking, and horseback riding.

“We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides visitors, donors, and volunteers,” said Jolanda Campbell, Executive Director of the Greenwell Foundation. “We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a better understanding of what we do as we continue to grow and increase our offerings. We are constantly adding new programs and experiences and it is great to have an easy way to update the community.”

Greenwell’s new website will be updated on a regular basis with program launches, seasonal events, and new volunteer opportunities. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct emails from the organization at www.greenwellfoundation.org

About Greenwell:

The Greenwell Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing accessible and inclusive programs, services and facilities for all community members, with and without disabilities, in Southern Maryland. The Foundation operates in Greenwell State Park, a 600-acre property located along the lower Patuxent River in Hollywood, Maryland.

Greenwell operates the Equestrian, Nature Time, and Summer Camp programs. Annually, more than 40,000 people visit the park, hundreds of people participate in our programs, and more than 1,000 people use our accessible facilities for family events and celebrations.

Contact:

Jolanda Campbell

Company: Greenwell Foundation, Inc.

Phone: 301-373-9775

Email: jcampbell@greenwellfoundation.org