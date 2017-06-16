The Non-powered (mechanical) energy source segment dominated the North America medical carts market in terms of revenue in 2017 and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The Non-powered (mechanical) segment is also the most attractive segment, with an attractiveness index of 1.2 over the forecast period. This segment is estimated to hold a little over 68% revenue share of the North America medical carts market in 2017; however, there is an anticipated drop to the tune of 432 basis points in market share by 2027. The Non-powered (mechanical) segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period and be valued at a little more than US$ 1,100 Mn by 2027 end.

On the other hand, revenue from the Powered segment by energy source is expected to grow 3.3x by 2027 end as compared to that in 2017. The Powered segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of slightly more than US$ 20 Mn in 2018 over 2017. By the end of 2027, the Powered segment is projected to reach more than US$ 600 Mn, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period. The Powered segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the North America medical carts market by energy source, with an attractiveness index of 0.8 during the period of assessment.

Key player focus on developing innovative products drives revenue growth in the North America medical carts market

Key players in the North America medical carts market are focussing on developing innovative application specific products to fulfil the various needs of hospitals and to enhance the important factor of patient safety. This need to increase hospital capacity and innovations in products are likely to boost the revenue and volume growth of the medical carts market. To strengthen the medical carts product portfolio, companies in this market are deploying a product line extension strategy by launching new products with unique features for specific purposes. For instance, companies such as Ergotron, Inc. and InterMetro Industries Corporation are introducing powered medical carts to simplify the work of nursing facility staff. These mobile medical carts are preferred by nurses as they are at a high risk of musculoskeletal disorders.

Non-powered or mechanical medical carts are now slowly being replaced by innovative and enhanced technologies such as powered medical carts with battery systems and locking drawers with negative tilt to facilitate efficient medication stocking, and also feature automated medicine dispensing systems. For instance, Omnicell Inc. designs medication workstations to advance medication and supply automation management. On the other hand Ergotron Inc. offers a wide variety of powered medical carts with ergonomic and easy-to-manoeuvre features. This shift in technology to powered medical carts is trending the North America medical carts market.

Hazards associated with powered medical carts could negatively impact segmental growth over the forecast period

There have been past incidences of safety issues with battery powered mobile medical carts.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been receiving several complaints about incidents of hospital fires associated with batteries used in powered medical carts. In December 2016, the FDA issued a warning regarding the risks associated with battery powered medical carts to healthcare professionals and healthcare units. Medical carts are regulated by the FDA under section 201(h) of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. Commercially available battery powered medical carts include medication dispensing carts, emergency carts and others. Hazards associated with powered medical carts are likely to hamper the revenue growth of the Powered segment during the forecast period.