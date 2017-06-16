Press Release/ Killeen, TX: Hurry up and visit Ashley HomeStore to avail huge discounts on your favorite furniture! The store in Killeen, TX is all geared up to make this Father’s Day even more special by offering up to 30% off on various furniture items and mattresses.

Highlights Of The June 2017 Sale

Living Room Furniture Sets

The furniture store is offering massive discounts on living room sets. You can buy Brayburn reclining Sofa and Loveseat with console at an amazing price of $1,388 or Glimer Sofa and Loveseat with plush chenille upholstery at just $1,088. Toletta 6 Piece Sectional Sofa which includes press back chaise, wedge, 2 recliners, armless chair and console can be availed at a jaw dropping price of $1,988.

Bedroom & Dining Room Furniture Sets

Take away the Porter Bedroom Set at an affordable price of $1,788. It includes a queen size bed, dresser and mirror. Along with this, you get a FREE mattress and Box Spring. This purchase also makes you eligible to buy a night stand at 30% off. A Breakwater Queen Plush Pillow Top Mattress can be procured at $999 with 30% discount on adjustable base. The store is giving away FREE mattress set on purchase of any 5 piece bedroom set. You can avail a Parlone Table and 4 Chairs at just $1,088 with 12 months 0% financing.

About Ashley HomeStore

The renowned furniture store is serving the residents of Killeen, since 1985. It has been able to carve a niche in this business by offering supreme quality furniture to its customers. You can visit the store to buy all types of stylish furniture and home decor accessories.

For more details about June special and Father’s Day sale organized at Ashley HomeStore, call at (254) 634-5900 or visit 1101 South W S Young Drive, Killeen, TX 76543. You can also log on to their website https://killeenfurniture.com to browse the products offered.