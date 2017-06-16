GRMI & Dr. Bernard Boëne, Chancellor of ‘Geneva Graduate School of Governance’ Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement in New Delhi

The Chancellor of Geneva Graduate School of Governance, Dr. Bernard Boëne signed the strategic partnership agreement with Mr. Subhashis Nath, Mentor, Global Risk Management Institute on June 14 in New Delhi.

The day-long event going into the evening was attended by luminaries from the corporate and academic sectors like, Mr. Sanjeev Chaudhari, Partner, KPMG & Council Member ICAI; Mr. Vikram Agarwal, Deloitte; Mr. Vishesh Chandok, Managing Partner, Grant Thornton; Mr. Sarabjeet Singh, Partner, BMR; Mr. D Shivkumar, CEO, PepsiCo India; Mr. Afzal Modak, GSF Management LLC, ex GE Senior Executive; Mr. Alok Shanghai, Director, Finance, Governance & Controls, Barclays; Mr. Meghnad Mitra, CFO, Mother Dairy; Ms. Pervin Malhotra, Leading Career Counselor; Prof. Madhu Vij, FMS, University of Delhi; Prof. JL Gupta, MDI Gurgaon, among others.

Years of increasing economic pressures in the world since the global financial crisis led to dramatic political results in the recent past as public disaffection with the status quo gained traction. Global policy responses have further created uncertainties linked to economic stability. Where enterprise strategies used to be devised for 7-10 years, unforeseen risks have forced the corporate world to now strategize for only 3-4 years. Yet there is an extremely low supply of trained risk management professionals to address risk beyond finance and insurance.

The Global Risk Management Institute’s initiative to address this vacuum is a pioneering step and will add great value to Indian industry and economy. GRMI will be making future business leaders thus implementing the Government’s mission of Make in India at the very highest levels. Based on the current status, industries are waiting to welcome professionals with specialized qualifications and practical experience in evaluating and mitigating business risks.

The world today is a lot more global and digital, and companies across the globe are turning from national corporate giants to global players. This requires them to be able to rely on the strength of processes rather than the competency and brilliance of a few in the leadership and operating teams. Today one sees a majority of Fortune 500 companies investing heavily in building strong Risk Management practices. This opens up great career opportunities for aspiring professionals to get specialized knowledge in Risk Management, which is now being seen as the ‘Corporate World Saver’ of tomorrow.

The Strategic Alliance between Global Risk Management Institute (GRMI) and Geneva Graduate School of Governance (GGSG) would entail knowledge sharing, exchange programmes for students, exchange of faculty, among many benefits for the students. The Post Graduate Certificate in Risk Management (PGCRM) will be jointly issued by GRMI and GGSG. The curriculum with 13 specialized segments covers end-to-end fundamentals of risk management across multiple industry verticals like, finance, manufacturing, banking, retail, hospitality, operational, compliance and credit.

Woven into the Curriculum, case studies have been developed in association with Global CXOs of Fortune 500 Companies across the globe and large business houses in India that will help the students to add practical knowledge and experience along with academic excellence. Students of PGCRM would have the option to pursue a 7 to 10 week program in advanced Risk Management in Geneva or online for a Masters in Risk Management with the Geneva Graduate School of Governance.

The students would benefit from the strategic alliance as GGSG specializes in Risk & Disaster Management, Management of Energy & Natural Resources, Labour Management & Migration, International Governance, Trade and Development, Conflict Management &Post-Conflict Reconstruction, Entrepreneurship, Economy, Culture & Society and International Environmental Issues, while Global Risk Management Institute (GRMI) is the only comprehensive risk management institute in India, going beyond the conventional financial and insurance sectors in its future driven curriculum.

The GRMI team comprises of Mr. Subodh Bhargava,Chairman of the Strategy Board; Mr. Chetan Mathur, Director; Mr. Subhashis Nath, Mentor; Mr. Afzal Modak, Advisor Strategy Board among other pioneers and risk managers.

Prof. Bernard Boëne, Chancellor, The Geneva Graduate School of Governance (GGSG) announced, “I am extremely happy to be here in India to formally start our partnership with the Global Risk Management Institute. Both schools share the same vision about the future of risk management. Our classes will cover business and economic risks as well as physical (natural, industrial, public health and security) hazards.”

Mr. Subhashis Nath, Mentor, GRMI says, “We see our strategic partnership with The Geneva Graduate School of Governance (GGSG), as a win-win situation for all the students enrolling for the course. Our combined initiative to address this sunshine segment will add unprecedented value to the industry and economy. GRMI will provide future business leaders beyond the Indian context at the very highest levels. With formal training we expect bright Indians to become future world leaders in this space of rapidly growing demand.” Mr. Nath is a Senior Global Partner and Board Member at Genpact Enterprise Risk Consulting Services. He has worked with the Global Center of Excellence of Ernst & Young, and 9 years with Arthur Andersen.

The first batch of Post Graduate Certificate in Risk Management (PGCRM) will commence on 3rd of July 2017.

