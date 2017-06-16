Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) June 16, 2017 – Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Quebec.

The company’s President, Robert Miller, recently congratulated Christine Alexander on the occasion of her 30-year anniversary of employment with the organization. Ms. Alexander, who works in the company’s Chicago branch, started as an Inside Sales Representative in 1987, became an Account Executive in 2001, and then returned to Inside Sales in 2003.

“I have always loved sales and interaction with people, and to be able to incorporate both in my time with Future has been truly rewarding, both from a professional and personal perspective,” said Ms. Alexander. “I take great pride being part of the Future team. Success depends on team effort, and over the years, Future and all the people with whom I interact on a daily basis feel like my second family. I have a great local support team here in Chicago; we have all been here for several years. It has been a great journey for me to be a part of the Future team and share in its success! I am looking forward to many more years of the same. In my free time I enjoy reading, traveling, sports, nature, theater and volunteer work with homeless shelters and other organizations. I also focus on my physical fitness.”

Ms. Alexander’s General Manager, Patrick Gleason said, “I have worked with Chris for 17 of her 30 years at Future Electronics. One of consistent trait is her drive to close new orders. She has been successful in doing so by creating strong relationships internally and with our customers. I thank Chris and all the support personnel that have helped contribute to the Chicago team’s success!”

The Founder and President of Future Electronics, Robert Miller, often refers to employees as being “the company’s greatest asset.” The company places a high value on the dedication of its employees, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, free meal vouchers, and other gifts based on their length of tenure.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Founded in 1968 by President Robert Miller, the company has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,000 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

