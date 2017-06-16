One of the important tasks of garden maintenance is pruning and trimming of trees. While many of us use these terms interchangeably, there are a few differences that define these actions. Although both involve cutting away foliage and branches of trees and shrubs, the reasons for doing so can be different. Read on to understand the difference between pruning and trimming.

What is pruning?

The term pruning is mostly used in relation to cutting off branches, twigs, buds and sometimes even roots of trees. Dead branches or diseased portions of a plant are pruned to protect the plant and prevent the disease from spreading. Quite often, the utility companies prune the branches growing in the direction of electrical wires. You may have to prune large branches that are overhanging the swimming pool or growing over the roof to prevent them from damaging life and property.

Pruning is done with the help of shears – these are of two types, namely, hand shears and lopping shears. Hand shears are small sized shears that can be used with one hand to cut small branches, twigs and foliage. Lopping shears or loppers have a set of foot-long handles to ease the cutting of higher and thicker branches. Thick tree trunks are pruned with the help of electric tree saws.

What is trimming?

Trimming of trees is generally done to shape the plants to a certain design. Often, gardeners talk about ‘trimming’ the hedges where they mean clipping the hedge to a certain shape like box-shape or a mound. This process improves the beauty of the plant and promotes a healthy growth. A well-trimmed hedge adds to your yard’s appeal.

Plants and shrubbery is trimmed with the help of hedge trimmers. Electric hedge trimmers do an excellent job of shaping your hedges to perfection. A variety of these tools are available with different features. If you’re into the lawn care business or maintaining your own garden, these are essential tools to invest in.

Topiary or the art of trimming trees and shrubs for aesthetic purposes is a science in itself. If you’re looking to improve the appearance of your garden, get an expert to do the job. Not only will your garden look beautiful, it would also increase the value of your property.

For the folks who are overwhelmed with these aspects of Lawn Care, it is a good idea to get help with pruning and trimming of the garden trees. The service becomes essential if you have a huge overgrown tree that needs cutting back or your garden is ravaged by a storm.

