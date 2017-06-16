On Father’s Day, the all-day dining restaurant will have a special jar placed at every table. After your scrumptious meal with your father, all you have to do is ask him to pick out one coupon from the jar. It will announce a generous discount, ranging from 10% to 30%, and voila! Your meal will be instantly discounted by that percentage. Now, isn’t that a surprise he’d love?!

So go ahead, make your reservation and head to Café Mangii with your dad, this Father’s Day. Eat to your heart’s content and then take your luck with the jar! What’s a better celebration than the best one that comes with a discount!