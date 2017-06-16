What’s so great about it?

Citizen, over the years, have excelled in producing genuine utility watches that look good, perform extraordinarily well and feel neat on the wrists. The 300M Dlc Japon Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Professional Diver Faite Bn0177-05F Montre Homme is one of them, which, besides being a highly functional dive watch, is also a lot of fun.

A quick glance reveals…

The 300M Dlc Japon Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Professional Diver Faite Bn0177-05F Montre Homme features a stainless steel case with a diamond-like coating that adds to it further strength. That’s DLC. It makes the case more resistant to scratches and hence handles the wear and tear of harsh usage better than stainless steel alone.

The one-way rotating bezel is a timer. It measures elapsed time not just when you are diving but also for any other job with the deadline fixed. The broad hour and minute hands along with large-sized hour markers enhance visibility, especially under low light conditions and the lume enhances it further.

The band is a synthetic one, so rotting out due to water exposure is entirely out of question. It also grips better than leather and steel and hence, makes the watch hold on to its place firmly, without even flinching a bit. The buckle is thick and heavy, which assures about it’s not going to give away anytime soon.

The BIG advantage

The 300M Dlc Japon Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Professional Diver Faite Bn0177-05F Montre Homme runs on Eco-Drive technology, which powers the watch by converting light energy into electrical energy and storing it in a rechargeable cell. It provides the watch with a continuous source of power – even on cloudy days and under exposure to artificial light – thus eliminating any chance of the watch stopping abruptly. It also ensures that your watch retains the factory seal and stay as much water-resistant after the years as it was on day one.

Why would you buy it?

Apart from all the technical advantages discussed above, it’s a fact that we exist in a world that is dominated by post-traditional watch designs; if not wholly, then to a considerably large degree. The Citizen Eco-Drive Mètre De Profondeur Promaster Bn0177-05F Montre Homme fits the slot more than snugly and is an useful instrument in its real sense. It is one of those tool watches that give you maximum satisfaction without draining your resources dry.

While on one hand, the Citizen Eco-drive Chronograph Racing Bn0177-05F Montre Homme has a great deal of real world potential utility, it also delivers you the lifestyle-denoting satisfaction even desk divers would admire. It’s assertive and its assured stance of the utility-based design makes the watch a winner for every purpose.