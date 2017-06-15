Toreto, a noteworthy leader in the innovative and portable technology, has today launched a very stylish, flexible, water resistant Bluetooth Earphone, “TBE-804 Blare”.

You cannot imagine going for a run or gyming without music? Is it a long way to work? Then, don’t worry as Toreto’s TBE-804 Blare Bluetooth Earphone will come handy to you. You can now play music for 8 hours straight and have a talk time up to 10 hours.

The stunning noise reduction capacity and isolating features make it worth every penny. You will get nothing but absolute crystal clear, powerful sound with really strong bass. Forget unnecessary buzzing and humming noise and experience crisp HD sound quality with Blare.

Its Bluetooth version V4.0 is energy efficient, signal stable and optimized for longer battery life. The Bluetooth 4.0 is meant for fitness and health. So whether you’re on a run or taking serious fitness training, these earphones will be your ultimate energy booster.

The Bluetooth supports every Bluetooth enabled mobile phones, speakers, PCs and other devices. With an amazing 160 mAh battery life, you can totally rely on it when you’re outside with only 2 and half hours of charging. This Bluetooth earphone works phenomenally well even at a range of 33 feet or 10 meters.

Smart features carved on the flexi band of the earphone; just make your life easier in managing multiple tasks at a time whether it is to answer or end calls, skip tracks and using in-line microphone.

On top of everything, the comfortable silicon ear tips will make your hearing experience just perfect. Its sleek design with rubber finish adjusts around your neck just right enabling zero hassle in handling the earphones.

The handy device is a delight for sports enthusiasts, for outdoor activities, jogging and even a walk in the rain. Its flexibility and water resistant features will rejuvenate the fun activities you wished for. Come monsoon, you will rekindle your music experience with Toreto – TBE-804 Blare Bluetooth Earphone.

Salient Features:

• Bluetooth version – V 4.0

• Supported Devices – Bluetooth mobile phones, Bluetooth speakers and other Bluetooth devices.

• Maximum work range : 33 feet (10 mtrs)

• Talk time : 10 hours

• Music play : 8 hours

• Charging time : 2.5 hours

• Charging voltage : DC 5V

• Work voltage : DC 5V

• Battery Capacity : 160 mAh

• Frequency response : 2.402GHz- 2.480GHz

Pricing and Availability:

TBE-804 Blare Bluetooth Earphone is available at all leading e-commerce platforms at a very affordable price of INR 2499/- .