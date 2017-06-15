Users of both Spycrushers Spy Camera Glasses and Snapchat Spectacles prefer Spycrushers camera glasses because of expanded functionality.

Recently camera glasses user gathered for a focus group to test the latest trend in wearable camera and video recording products. The test products were SpyCrushers Spy Camera Sunglasses and Snapchat Spectacles.

According to the study results users preferred the SpyCrushers Spy Camera Sunglasses over the Snapchat Spectacles.

Users were noted saying that the SpyCrushers brand camera glasses had more functionality than the Snapchat product.

Snapchat Spectacles capture video in a wide-angled, circular format designed to mimic the field of vision captured by the human eye.

SpyCrushers Spy Camera Sunglasses also captures video using a wide-angle lens designed to mimic a person’s field of vision. Additionally, the SpyCrushers camera glasses also has the ability to create audio only recordings, take photos and act as a PC webcam.

Spectacles sunglasses record 10-second video clips which are then sent to the user’s Snapchat account, where they can be shared with friends.

SpyCrushers camera glasses record continuously for up to 60 minutes on a full charge. Recorded media is stored onto a removable micro sd card much like the one used as added external storage with today’s smartphones. Users can upload any recorded media to their smartphone, pc or MAC to view and share.

Both SpyCrushers camera glasses and Snapchat camera glasses are currently available in the United States and EU territories.

Spectacles are sold online as well as from bright yellow vending machines, known as Snapbots, which move to a new location each day.

SpyCrushers camera glasses are sold exclusively online through the company’s SpyCrushers ecommerce website, Amazon US, UK, Italy, Germany, France, Spain marketplaces and Ebay. Amazon and Ebay shoppers can locate SpyCrushers camera glasses when using the search word spycrushers inside any open search bar found on any Amazon or Ebay webpage.

