15, June 2017: South Austin Locksmith, a fast growing locksmith company based out of Austin Texas has recently announced plans to diversify their business. They now offer garage door installation and 24 hour locksmith services.

The company has been providing highly reliable and responsive residential, commercial and automotive locksmith services since 2010. This year, it has expanded its roster of services to include garage door installation services and their new 24 hour locksmith services.

Tyler Carty marketing manager for South Austin Locksmith, said in a press conference today that the company was determined to be the top locksmith service provider in Austin by the end of 2017. The company has adopted a very strategic pricing strategy. Mr. Carty emphasized on the importance of keeping prices low, and said that it helped them attract younger customers who are known to be cost conscious.

“The Austin area is home to a large student community. Most of our younger customers want high quality locksmith services at affordable prices. They are always on the lookout for extra savings, which is why we offer a range of best-in-class locksmith services to them at really reasonable rates,” Mr. Carty said.

He added that there would be no let up on the quality of their services. “We have a team of highly skilled locksmith technicians working for us, who are all licensed to practice in Texas. Our technicians have many years of experience behind them and have served thousands of customers in the Austin area”, Mr. Carty said.

South Austin Locksmith has specialists for every niche, such as residential, commercial and automotive locksmiths. The company has recently recruited garage door installation professionals to bolster their home security services.

About South Austin Locksmith:

South Austin Locksmith is a reputable locksmith agency based in Austin, Texas that has been in operation since 2010. The company aims to be a full-service locksmith company and now offers a full range of locksmith services. The company only hires experienced and licensed locksmith technicians, with a strong focus on providing the highest level of customer satisfaction.

You will find more information about South Austin Locksmith. Interested persons can visit their website by navigating to https://south-austin-locksmith.com/

For Media Contact:

Company: South Austin Locksmith

Phone: 512-777-0915

Email: dispatch@south-austin-locksmith.com

Website: https://south-austin-locksmith.com/