Sesame oil is one of the healthiest oil amongst the edible oils because of its various medicinal properties. It is finding its extensive use amongst the health conscious people and is popular in southern part of India. Indian Sesame Oil Industry is gaining momentum alongside significant growth in terms of production and consumption due to availability in forms of sesame seed, that can be directly consumed, and sesame oil, that is used in cooking and ayurvedic treatments. Therefore, the Sesame oil production in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecasted period 2017-18 to 2020-21 to reach 322,000 Metric Tons by 2020-21.

According to our latest research study, “Indian Sesame Oil Industry Outlook 2022”, the South Asian, Chinese cuisines, etc. use of sesame oil as a strong flavouring agent as it complements the Asian taste with stir fry recopies. Further, doctors and dieticians also recommend sesame oil for the patients suffering from diabetes, lethargy, oral care, etc. because of the presence of various nutritious vitamins, minerals, etc. and lacks in cholesterol.

Owing to the nutritional values along with various other qualities like anti-fungal, metabolism booster, and remedy for various diseases like diabetes, high cholesterol, lethargy, etc., the preferential use of sesame oil in cooking is propelling the sesame oil industry to grow. Further, increasing attraction towards Chinese, Korean and South-Asian food is indirectly supporting the sesame oil market.

Further, with the government support, the producers are also trying to look for other utilities of sesame oil and find new uncontested market. Due to the above mentioned factors and its growing demand backed by the support of government, the sesame oil market is expected to grow at an astonishing growth rate while finding its extensive use in various industries such as healthcare, cosmetics, etc.

