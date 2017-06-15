Retail Technology Conclave 2017 (ReTechCon)prepares the industry for

Innovation. Collaboration. Transformation in the Digital World

June 15, 2016, Mumbai: Retailers Association of India (RAI), theapex body of small, independent and large retail businesses in the country,today hostedRetail Technology Conclave2017(ReTechCon), industry’s biggest knowledge-sharing platform focused on technology in retail. The theme for the one-and-a-half day Conclave was ‘Innovation. Collaboration. Transformation in the Digital World’

Speaking about the relevance of theme to retail businesses, Shri Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, RAIsaid, “We live in a digital world. Retailers have to innovate consistently to win in the marketplace. They have to create new experiences, offer new products and services to customers and ensure that customer retention is guaranteed. Today, customer centricity cannot be obtained without innovation, collaboration and continuous transformation.”

The conclave saw insightful panel discussions on key areas of retail, including creating delightful customer experiences using digital, supply chain transformation, adopting the phygital way, innovations in digital payments, capturing micro-moments in digital marketing, harnessing the potential of hyperlocal technologies and Future of Point of Sale (POS) systems.

What made the Conclave a magnet for retailers and technocrats alike was the showcase of transformative technologies such as Virtual / Augment reality, biometric payment systems, live 3 D printing, world’s first CCTV auditing software, apps that reinvent shopping and intelligent business systems.

A noteworthy addition to ReTechCon this year was ReTechCon SME, a separate conference track within the larger Conclave, aimed at helping small and medium sized retailers overcome challenges in technology and aid in digital adoption so they too get equipped to serve the digital-savvy customer. ReTechCon SME saw veteran industry experts including Abhilasha Joshi, Business Head, Juice Salons; Bhupesh Dinger, Director – Operations, Enrich Salons & Academy; GulshanBakhtiani, Director, Wellness Forever and Rajiv Nair, CEO, Kaya Ltd. interacting with SME retailers.

ReTechCon2017 also hosted the second addition of ReTechStartup Awards, instituted to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship. Out of the scores of entries received, 10 shortlisted start-up companies presented 10-minute elevated pitches to a Grand Jury.The Top 3 winners of the ReTechStartup Awards are InteliTaap Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd. – providers actionable in-store analytics for Retailer (http://www.intelitaap.com/),Geomarketeer – GeoMarketeer supports Indian Industries with geo-location based intelligence, using micro-market focused data and tools to sustainably grow their business. Wards and PIN Code territories today cover large numbers of population at different consumer potential levels. In order to really improve business strategies and maximize ROI from applying geo-spatial analytics and data, companies need to understand different consumer segments “on the ground”, i.e. beyond locality- down to sub-locality- and building-level. GeoMarketeer provides this granular information, derived from empirical data; Planetworx Technologies Pvt. Ltd. – bringing the online to offline customer experience through Internet of Things. (https://trapyz.com/)

The top 3 winning start-upswere then felicitated at a gala ceremony the same evening. “Startups are the growth engines of the economy. With their ideas and fresh perspectives, they bring significant amount of value to the way the retail business is being driven in the most modern way. Through the Awards, we, at RAI, recognise their contribution to the growth of retail industry in India,” said Mr Rajagopalan.

With so much on offer, Retail Technology Conclave 2017 proved to be the ultimate platform for cutting-edge technology in retail.

About Retailers Association of India

Retailers Association of India (RAI) is the unified voice of Indian retailers. RAI works with all the stakeholders for creating the right environment for the growth of the modern retail industry in India. It is a strong advocate for retailing in India and works with all levels of government and stakeholders with the aim to support employment growth and career opportunities in retail, to promote and sustain retail investments in communities from coast-to-coast, and to enhance consumer choice and industry competitiveness.

http://www.rai.net.in

About Retail Technology Conclave

Retail Technology Conclave, popularly known as ReTechCon, is the only knowledge-sharing platform focused on the technology aspect of the retail business. The platform, launched 10 years ago, has grown to become the country’s largest congregation of CIOs/CTOs, technology service providers and experts in the retail technology domain. The conclave is designed to help retailers understand and adapt the rapid changes in technology for the benefit of their businesses as well as consumers.