With the ranks of JEE Advanced 2017 declared, it is celebration time at Narayana Institute, whose students has once again turned victorious thereby highlighting their accomplishment. This ranking validated Narayana’s leading position in IIT examinations training. Approx 50 percent of Narayana’s students made it into the top rankers of JEE Advanced. The Narayana Group is Asia’s largest educational conglomerate with over 300,000 students and 30,000 experienced teaching and non-teaching faculty in over 500 centres. Spread across 13 states, Narayana is the pride of India in hosting a plethora of schools, junior colleges, engineering, medical and management institutions, along with IAS training academy, coaching and correspondence centres.

Delhi- based Shubham Atri scored Rank 3 in Delhi. Organized by IIT Madras, the examination was held on 21 May 2017.Approximately 2.21 lakh candidates had registered and appeared for Joint Entrance Test (JEE) Advanced Examination. Candidates, who cleared the JEE Main or the first phase of the two-phase exams, were eligible to sit for the JEE Advanced. Shubham scored 116, 111 and 94 marks in Maths, Physics and Chemistry respectively.

Mukesh Atri, father of Shubham Atri said, “I was confident of the success of my son. Shubham has an excellent track-record in education since his childhood days. My son’s success would have been not possible without coaching and support of the teachers of Narayana Institute.”

Speaking on this occasion, U.P. Singh, Director Narayana IIT NEET Academy (Dwarka branch) said, “I run a Talent Adoption Program in which I support the students who are not financially strong. It includes Coaching fee, school fee, transportation fee, hostel fee, books, etc. We at Narayana Institute, feel a greater sense of accomplishment and happiness when students get good rank in the examination. The dedication and hard work of students always pays off. Arsh Gautam who achieved an all India rank of 72 in JEE Advanced Examination, Avanish kumar singh who got Rank 23 and Shubham Atri who turned into Delhi’s third ranker this year are a part of this talent adoption program.”