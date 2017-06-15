Leadbook, a global customer intelligence database, has partnered International Enterprise (IE) Singapore to help small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore gain access to partners overseas. Companies can leverage Leadbook’s online platform to access over 7 million organisations in 90 industries across 145 countries, including Southeast Asia, China and India. With this, they can conduct market sizing, lead generation, database management, targeted email outreach and outbound calls with prospective partners.

As shown in IE Singapore’s Internationalisation Survey, finding suitable business partners and lack of market knowledge are key challenges for SMEs when expanding overseas. This solution helps them target relevant customers quickly, and save time on developing insights relevant to the organization profile and personas, along with a comprehensive understanding of potential total addressable market (TAM) size.

“Finding the right partner is an important first step for SMEs going overseas and IE Singapore is constantly expanding our networks to make this process easier for them. This partnership with Leadbook enables SMEs to tap into their diverse networks and opens doors for partnerships,” said Michelle Chow, Group Director of Enterprise Partnership, IE Singapore.

Basheer Cassim, CEO of Leadbook commented, “During the past 18 months, businesses have come to realize the limitations of the traditional inbound marketing model and has reached a saturation point. Companies are becoming immune to inbound marketing. Targeted outreach to verified business contacts is quickly becoming the go-to-strategy for organizations. Rather than waiting around for the right people from the right companies to come swimming to your net, our cloud-based platform allows you to identify the right people with a targeted strategy and maximize your sales potential. Today’s sales representatives are time-strapped and this means a greater demand for convenient solutions. Beyond greater convenience, quality of actionable data and customer lifetime value are quintessential. Ensuring your CRM database and other tools contains only up-to-date and comprehensive data is the first step to fuel GTM activities. We hope Leadbook breathes new life to traditional outbound lead generation strategies, a boon to all businesses of all sizes.”

Confident of the growth in database marketing in Singapore, Mr. Cassim added, “Together with IE Singapore’s expertise and strong global presence, we are looking forward to the next phase of growth for Leadbook as we drive innovation in big data for the advancement of business-to-business selling. Innovation has always been a key value to us. We constantly research and experiment with the goal of improving our platform, database and services to meet organisations’ high demand for pre-sales prospecting. This partnership would aid us momentously.”

Businesses wishing to know more about Leadbook’s services can contact the team directly at

marketing@leadbook.com or visit https://www.iesingapore.gov.sg/Assistance/Market-Access-Leadbook

About Leadbook

Leadbook is a global customer intelligence database with 64,000,000 contacts from 7,000,000 organisations across 145 countries. From data acquisition to data enrichment, our proprietary artificial intelligence technology assets will boost your capabilities to discover key prospects within seconds. Users only pay for verified data and benefit from updates free of charge. Our customers, businesses of all sizes, are using our cloud-based platform for go-to-market insights, account based selling and lead generation. For more information and for a lifetime free account, please visit www.leadbook.com.

About International Enterprise Singapore

IE Singapore is the government agency that promotes international trade and partners Singapore companies to go global.

We attract and anchor global trading companies in Singapore by promoting our unique advantages as a global trading hub. Today, Singapore is home to a complete ecosystem for the energy, agri-commodities and metals & minerals trading clusters.

Through our network of over 35 overseas centres and comprehensive assistance programmes, we partner Singapore companies to strengthen their global competitiveness.

Visit www.iesingapore.gov.sg for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT

Clare Wong

Leadbook Pte. Ltd.

Email: clare@leadbook.com

Web: https://www.leadbook.com