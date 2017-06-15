The upsurge in industrialization and the increased shipments of goods in Mexico have driven a substantial demand for industrial bulk packaging. The Mexican industrial bulk packaging market has been growing steadily for the past few years and is the focus of a new market intelligence report added to the massive online repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). This market report is titled as “Industrial Bulk Packaging Market – Mexico Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024”.

Request For Sample Report: http://www.mrrse.com/sample/2558

The report predicts that the Mexican Industrial Bulk Packaging Materials market will rise at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2016 and 2024. Rising at this pace, the market is expected to reach an evaluation of US$357 million by the end of 2024. As per key findings of the report, the growth is mainly driven by increasing urbanization and rise in industrial spending on packaged products. However, the growth is hindered by the ever changing customer needs which are rarely communicated properly to product manufacturers. Besides this, the supply chain complications are also creating problems for producers. This report provides a detailed insight into the market drivers, restraints, risks and the ongoing trend in the Mexican industrial bulk packaging market along with their impact on demand during the forecast years. The report also includes the analysis of opportunities available in the Mexican market for industrial bulk packaging market.

Another vital feature of this report is the analysis of Mexican industrial bulk packaging materials by segregating the market on the basis of product and application type. Segments based on products are as follows:

Drums

IBC

Pails

Jerry Cans

On the basis of application, the report segregates, the market into:

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Among these, chemicals and petrochemicals segment is the most significant end user industry for the industrial bulk packaging market in Mexico. While preparing the report a number of primary as well as secondary sources were consulted. The secondary sources include Industrial Association, Factiva, Packaging Digest, Packaging world and company annual reports & publications.

Browse Full Report with TOC : http://www.mrrse.com/mexico-industrial-bulk-packaging-market

The report includes a detailed competitive outlook by profiling key participants operating in the Mexican market. Key companies in the Mexican industrial bulk packaging market are Mauser Group B.V., International Paper Company, Hoover Container Solutions Inc., Cleveland Steel Container Corporation, Menasha Corporation and Composite Containers LLC. Company profiling includes details such as company overview, financials, SWOT analysis, recent developments, business strategies and other strategic information regarding these companies.

About Us

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: http://www.mrrse.com/