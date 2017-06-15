Since the free trade agreement between the ASEAN countries, the folding cartons market has gained substantial impetus from the rising demand from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) along with several other industries in the ASEAN region. This market with great potential is the focus of a new research report added to the massive online repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). This research study is titled as “Folding Cartons Market- ASEAN Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024”, which provides an exhaustive insight into the present status of this industry and includes several forward-looking figures regarding the potential growth prospect of this crucial product in the ASEAN market.

The report predicts that the ASEAN folding cartons market will rise at a remarkable CAGR of 7.1% between the forecast years of 2016 and 2024.

Rising at this pace, the market is estimated to reach a value of US$4.9 billion by the end of 2024 from a market valuation of US$2.8 billion in 2016. This report begins with an overview of the industry including market introduction, taxonomy and value chain analysis, which is followed by market attractiveness analysis linked to the ASEAN market. Market drivers and restraints, opportunities and ongoing trends of the ASEAN market is examined, along with their effect on demand during the forecast years. The research methodology used includes a number of primary and secondary sources, which were consulted during the course of the study.

Another vital feature of this report is the analysis of the ASEAN folding cartons market by segregating the market on the basis of end user, order type and material type. The segments based on material type are as follows:

Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)

Coated Unbleached Kraft (CUK)

Coated Recycled Board (CRB)

Uncoated Kraft Boxboard (UKB)

Moreover, based on end-user, the segments inspected in the report are food & beverages, homecare products, tobacco products, pharma and healthcare products, personal care products, industrial products and others.

The report provides a comprehensive competitive outlook including company profiles of key participants operating in the ASEAN market. Major players in the ASEAN folding cartons market are Amcor Limited, HUHTAMAKI GROUP, International Paper, Mayr-Melnhof Karton Gesellschaft M.b.h., AR Packaging Group AB, DS Smith PLC, and Rengo Co., Ltd. Also, the company profiling includes details such as company overview, financial strategies, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

