New Delhi: June 2016 – Life is getting demanding & more stressful than we can handle. The traffic noises, overcrowded cities and the shrinking personal space makes it difficult to remain calm. Yatharth Moksha is a non-profit trust that wishes to save our invaluable mythology of India and intends to pass the stories & the learnings to the next generations in an interesting manner.

Yatharth Moksh aims to create digital versions of Indian epics and so far digital versions of Mahabharata, Srimad Bhagawat Mahapuran, Ramayana, Srimad Bagavad Gita and Durga Saptashati are created and this runs into 700 hours of audio in MP3 format in Hindi of its website & is also available on its latest app YaMoGita. Since 2012, Yatharth Moksh have worked closely for its goal. The latest app provides complete information & is quite user friendly. These epics are further segregated into parts, episodes for the ease of the listener.

These high quality audios add wisdom are best to help calm the mind. These audios are engaging as it consists of short tales narrated in the epics instead of any speeches & prayers. With more content been added every week, it is best app to listen while travelling. The app can easily available on Google playstore with name “YamoGita”