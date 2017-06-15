Putting it in short

The Fossil Modern Machine Automatic Skeleton Dial ME3080 Men’s Watch wears effortlessly. A fine example of classic craftsmanship, the Fossil Modern Machine Automatic Skeleton Dial ME3080 Men’s Watch is decked with the best of materials and presented for the season at the right time. Ideal to be worn during the day and at night, the Fossil Modern Machine Automatic Skeleton Dial ME3080 Men’s Watch goes with formal work wear and casual weekend clothing alike. It is also a great choice to go with formal, ceremonial dressing.

The inspiration behind

Fossil went back to the industrial influences of 1950s America to design the Fossil Modern Machine Automatic Skeleton Dial ME3080 Men’s Watch. Blending masculine cool and utilitarian details, the automatic Modern Machine creates unforgettable impressions with its durable, complex and precise mechanics, which is housed within an incredibly durable steel case and visible through the skeleton dial.

The design:

The Fossil Modern Machine Automatic Skeleton Dial ME3080 Men’s Watch has a transparent case back and luminous hands and hour markers, which makes viewing easy not only in darkness but also in the daytime. The crown is placed within two crown guards and is of a substantial size, with a knurled surface to provide a better grip. The bezel has been fixed with screws to the watch case and makes for a rugged look. Both the case and the bracelet of the Fossil Modern Machine Automatic Skeleton Dial ME3080 Men’s Watch have black ion-plating, which is highly resistant to scratches.

The movement

Undeniably the most important part of any watch, the STP automatic movement of the Fossil Modern Machine Automatic Skeleton Dial ME3080 Men’s Watch features a built-in rotor that’s powered by the motion of your wrist.

The materials

Entirely made from stainless steel, the Fossil Townsman Automatic Skeleton Dial ME3080 Men’s Watch is extremely durable and can last a lifetime if not abused consistently. Occasional bumps do not matter, even to the black ion-plating over the case and the bracelet. From the top and the bottom, it is covered with mineral crystals, which are also very durable and would require very brutal forces to give in.

Conclusion:

The Fossil Townsman Automatic Skeleton Dial ME3080 Men’s Watch is a decent piece that you can wear every day and is a great choice for anyone who is willing to step up from quartz. Good aesthetics, well-built and at a price point under $200, it has been perfectly positioned to become a quartz-wearers perfect gateway watch.

About Fossil:

Fossil is a publicly owned, American watch manufacturing company founded in 1984. They are one of the pioneers of setting the fashion watch trend. Today, Fossil also uses Swiss movements and designs their cases and prototypes at Basel.