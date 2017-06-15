Essential Kitchens is a Cape Town based boutique kitchen company, offering modular solutions for your kitchen, bathroom and bedroom. Due to their affordable pricing and quality craftsmanship, they are steadily becoming a leader in the installation of kitchens, bathrooms and bedroom cupboards.

Essential Kitchens strives to provide practical solutions to their clients, offering best possible designs that keep pace with the recent trends in the industry. You have a wide array of designs to choose from, ranging from antique, modern to contemporary at competitive prices.

Areas of Operation

Located in the Milnerton area, they are operational in a variety of areas in Cape Town and its surrounding localities, including Table View, Parklands, West Beach, Blouberg, Melkbosstrand, Atlantic Beach Golf Estate, Killarney Gardens, Montague Gardens, Pinelands, Sunset Beach, Rondebosch, Camps Bay, Bantry Bay, Sea Point, Moulle Point , Green Point, Paarl, Tokai, Woodstock, Salt River, Gardens, Oranjezicht, Tamboerskloof, Durbanville, Parow, Stellenbosch, Pearl Valley Estate, Val De Vie Estate, Dune Ridge Estate, Waters Edge Estate, Edgemead, Bothasig, Plattekloof, Baronetcy Estate, and in some parts of the Western Cape.

Services

They specialise in design, manufacturing and installation of kitchens, bathrooms and bedroom cupboards that fulfil all your requirements.

• Kitchen

They offer excellent kitchen designs, kitchen renovations and kitchen installations. Their experience in the industry, coupled with the best quality products and workmanship enable you to design your dream kitchen. Their modular kitchen solutions include diverse designs —modern, contemporary, classic and antique. Conveniently enough, Essential Kitchens also provides 3D designs to their clients, offering a visual layout of your kitchen.

• Bedroom

Essential Kitchens specialises in bedroom cupboard designs, bedroom renovations and bedroom cupboard installations. Apart from designing and installing bedroom cupboards, they offer bathroom cupboards, kitchen cupboards and office desks and cupboards.

• Bathroom

Essential Kitchens provides expert bathroom cupboard designs, bathroom renovations and bathroom cupboard installations. You can choose from their wide selection of bathroom designs and cupboards for your home.

For more information regarding Essential Kitchens, visit their official website at: http://www.essentialkitchens.co.za/

About Essential Kitchens

