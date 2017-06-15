Mumbai June 14, 2017: BTVi – Business Television India, India’s Premier English Business News Channel is coming up with a new edition of ‘Women Mean Business’. The show will exclusively feature powerful women role models who are leaders in their respective domains.

The prime focus of this show and its subjects are reaffirming and addressing women empowerment, providing viewer’s a revolutionary perspective of women’s achievements in different verticals. Through this show, the channel aims to bring women thought leaders under one platform, celebrating their success stories thereby motivating the millennial.

Commenting on the new show, Ms. Monica Tata, COO, BTVi said, “We at BTVi believe in empowering women through various platforms. In the past, the show has effectively shared stories of some incredibly hardworking women who have been an inspiration for millions. We are glad to be back with a new season. This time, we are aiming at taking it a notch ahead by delving into matters of higher significance and seek insights on the success of these women.”

Most awaited second season of ‘Women Mean Business’ is starting from 17th June 2017 and will air on BTVi on every Saturday at 8:00 PM.

The guests on the show will range from the Media baron to Renowned Restaurateur, from award winning Gemologist and Jewelry Designer to Globally acclaimed artist, Talking to them and capturing their personal and professional lives with their extraordinary journey with high-impact and fast-paced agendas will be BTVi’s Ms. Fatima Mahdi Karan, consulting editor of the channel.

The guest list of the second season of the show includes:

• Media Baroness- Ms. Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and editorial director of The Hindustan Times Group

• First Female president of the CII- Ms. Shobana Kamineni, President, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) And Executive Vice Chair Person Of The Apollo Hospitals Enterprise kLtd

• Leading scientist at the helm of a pharma empire- Dr. Swati Piramal, Vice chairperson of Piramal Enterprises Ltd

• Path breaking diva of gastronomic innovation-Ms. Ritu Dalmia, Celebrity Chef and Restaurateur and author and co- founder of diva and Riga food

• India’s queen of contemporary art- Ms. Bharti Kher, Award Winning and Record Breaking Multimedia Artist

• She doesn’t love but lives to design- Ms. Farah Khan Ali, Farah khan fine Jewellery and celebrity jeweller and gemologist

• Ms. Pinky Anand, Additional Solicitor General of India at the Supreme Court of India and spokesperson and all India in charge legal cell, BJP

Tune into BTVi on June 17, 2017 at 8 pm and repeat on Saturday, 10 pm to know more about the lives of these sheroes.

About Business Television India:

India’s premier English Business News Channel providing best in class business news coupled with highly proficient and engaging content, in partnership with Reuters, the world’s largest international multimedia news provider, to bring financial and business news from across the globe to Indian viewers.