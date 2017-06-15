The 4th edition of popular ‘We Love Summer’ carnival organised by Ambience Malls for kids has recently been concluded on a high note. This year, the camp started from 22nd May and was thoroughly immersive, exciting as well as educative for the kids.

During this two weeks long camp, participants had a chance to learn art and craft, cookery and also take part in outdoor and indoor sports under the supervision of internationally and domestically acclaimed trainers like NBA Jr. Coach Karan Baweja, World’s Fastest Pianist Dr. Aman Bhatla, and Master storyteller Kamal Pruthi. ‘We Love Summer’ follows a defined curriculum that focuses on developing mental, physical, analytical, as well as emotional well-being of the child. A Do-It-Yourself approach involves the kids and helps them learn Hands On.

Some of the educative and fun activities which were lined up for ‘We Love Summer’ 2017 were Basketball and Football by Karan Baweja, Golf by Amandeep Johl, Paintball by Wakkao, Zumba by Viva Fit, Drama & Theatre by The Dramabaaz company, Augmented Reality based learning from Smartivity, Next Generation Robotics with Robo Genius, Music classes by Dr. Aman Bathla (the fastest pianist in India), Dance sessions by Delhi Dance Academy, Storytelling and Book Reading by Kamal Pruthi, Cookery and Gourmet Classes by The Leela Ambience and Avishkaar Box which will teach them how to build models and Robots using LEGO.

All the mothers who accompanied their kids were super happy to see their kids enjoying while learning and all the participant kids seemed to be very excited to be a part of the camp. Most of the parents have promised to bring their kids back next year as well!