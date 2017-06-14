Intumescent coatings are the fire protection coatings which find applications mainly in the building & construction industry and oil & gas sectors. The Intumescent coating materials get expanded when exposed to higher temperatures and form carbonaceous char. These coating materials extend the life of the structural steels for certain period of time (For example, 60 minutes, 90 minutes and 120 minutes).

The report estimates and forecasts the intumescent coatings market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2016 and 2024 based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2015 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the intumescent coatings market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period.

The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the intumescent coatings market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes global average price trend analysis of intumescent coatings.

Global Intumescent Coatings Market: Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive view of the intumescent coatings market by dividing it into resin type, fire type, technology type, application type and geography. The intumescent coatings market has been estimated in terms of volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) between 2016 and 2024. The resin systems used in the intumescent coatings market is classified into acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane and others. Based on the fire type, the intumescent coating industry is categorized as cellulosic and hydrocarbon based intumescent coatings. In terms of technology, the intumescent coatings market is classified as water based, solvent based and powder based technologies.

The application segments of the intumescent coatings market include various sectors such as building & construction, oil & gas, transportation, consumer electronics and others which include military and textiles. Rising number of fire accidents, government regulations on the emission of volatile organic compounds and growing building & construction industry are the key factors which drive the intumescent coatings market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for intumescent coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for product as well as application segments. Key countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual end-users in all the regions and countries.

Global Intumescent Coatings Market: Competitive Analysis

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the intumescent coatings market. It comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein application and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region AND price trend analysis for intumescent coatings between 2016 and 2024. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. It further covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report. In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Key players profiled in the report include Akzo Nobel N.V, PPG Industries Inc., Sherwin Williams Company and RPM International Inc. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

The global intumescent coatings market has been segmented as follows:

By Resin Type

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

By Fire Type

Cellulosic

Hydrocarbon

By Technology Type

Water based

Solvent Based

Powder Based

By Application Type

Building & Construction

Oil & gas

Transportation

Consumer electronics

Others

By Region

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Egypt South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



