The global RFID Smart Cabinets Market is expected to grow at a nearly 12% CAGR during the forecast period (2012 to 2020). The industry is poised to reach around USD 785 million by 2020. In healthcare, RFID (radio-frequency identification) is applied widely in equipment tracking and in record maintenance. Cost cutting measures adopted by healthcare institutions for effective inventory management drive demand for RFID smart cabinets. These cabinets are made of two components, namely, RFID console and a steel/aluminum cabinet. The cabinet is used for maintaining databases, like identity of the person or department that accessed it recently and the date of last usage. RFID console is an electronic part that helps keep a track on cabinet supplies. Surging demand for RFID cabinets for inventory management and technological advancements are expected to positively impact the global market throughout the forecast period.

The worldwide RFID Smart Cabinets Market is segmented into geographies, namely Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Most healthcare institutions in North America have begun using RFID cabinets for enhanced productivity and minimal errors. The region is propelled by huge product demand from the U.S. Sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and steady technological developments are two key factors that drive the North America market. This region may continue leading the global industry till 2020.

Browse Details of Report @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/rfid-smart-cabinets-industry

In the U.K. and Germany, huge funds are injected into the healthcare sectors by both governmental organizations and NGOs. Germany dominates the Europe RFID cabinets market owing to high R&D investments in RFID applications. With focus on RFID technologies, the government of Germany had invested around USD 260 million in the year 2007. Furthermore, the country declared that technological developments fuel applications of RFID technologies not only in the healthcare sector but also in its telecommunications industry. The need for effective inventory management strategies and the prevention of pilferage of assets & inventories can fuel the global industry during the forecast period.

Owing to surging demand from India and China, Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly growing region from 2012 to 2020. Furthermore, technological developments and improvements in healthcare infrastructure in China and India could effectively contribute to regional progress. Execution of the 12 year plan in China may lead manufacturers to invest robustly in the region. Favorable governmental regulations, the expanding telecommunications sector, and widespread awareness among patients are factors that drive the RFID industry in India. Proliferation of retail stores selling products with RFID tags can positively impact the overall industry during the forecast period.

Prominent industry participants are Tagsys RFID Group; Stanley Innerspace; LogTag; Mobile Aspects Inc.; and Terson Solutions Inc. among others. The global RFID smart cabinets market is a highly fragmented one with a large pool of suppliers and a host of domestic manufacturers in China. Mergers and acquisitions are key business expansion strategies adopted by several companies. In February 2016, Nordic ID launched the Nordic ID AR52 area reader. It is a fixed reader that is equipped with sixteen external antenna ports. It is the centre point for connecting the antennas that can be adjusted and controlled individually.

Browse Related Category Market Reports @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-category/medical-devices-industry