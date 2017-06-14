BINDYA is pleased to present the very famous Lulla Collection of printed scarves for women. The Collection has been created with an aim to offer gorgeous and stylish yet cheap scarves online for women. By cheap, it is not the quality that is being referred to, but making the stylish scarves accessible to every fashionable woman out there. By spending no more than $10 each, one can get a lovely mix and match of vibrant scarves. “We are accepting the challenge and presenting a way to be trendy and stylish in the summer while only spending around $10 and not sacrificing any quality!” States Bindya, the designer of the collection of printed scarves online for women. When such affordable but beautiful scarves are made available, why should anyone limit to just one or two?

The trendy fashionistas can add multiple styles to their wardrobes and mix and match them with their favorite outfits. The best thing about scarves is that they are extremely versatile and can be played along according to the season. It is no exaggeration when one points out that without scarves the wardrobe is considered to be tasteless. The collection caters around the fashion needs of the downtown customers of New York, while catering to an international market. The Bindya Lulla collection includes a wider selection of embroidered, bright, colorful, textured and sequined scarves. The Lulla Collection has become an instant hit and within a year these scarves plan to hit some of the renowned retailers such as Nordstrom and Anthropologie.

This exquisite collection has also made entry into InStyle Magazine, one of the top fashion publications of NY. For those who are looking at refreshing their looks and their wardrobes, this is the coolest place ever. And for those who are looking for some cheap retail therapy, there is no doubt they can forever bask in the glory of beautiful scarves at Bindya. As aptly said “Wearable art is at the heart of every piece in the Lulla Collection. Be sure to shop often and early, or else you might just miss our most lust-worthy style yet”, adds Bindya.

To check out the cheap scarves online for women or the latest collection of Binday Lulla's Collection of Printed Scarves

About Bindya

BINDYA of New York, based at New York is a thriving fashion brand started by Bindya Lulla. Bindya finds her design inspirations from her business tours to Paris, India, the runways and the NY streets. Bindya's collection includes scarves, jewelry, beach wear or resort collection, winter wear and more.

